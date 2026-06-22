Democrat Voter Turnout Outpacing Republicans During Primaries

Source: Trevor Srednick / Getty

President Donald Trump and the GOP are deeply unpopular on the national level. Trump was reelected on the hopes that he would turn around the economy and address the cost-of-living crisis (at least that’s what white folks say). We’re two years into Trump’s second term, with most of his actions generally exacerbating the cost-of-living crisis. So it should come as no surprise that, so far, Democrat voters have turned out in unusually high numbers throughout the primaries.

The Washington Post reports that while it’s usually normal for the party out of power to have the advantage during the midterms, the surge of Democrat voters is significantly higher than the lead up to the 2022 midterms, when Republicans flipped control of the House. In a review of 990 races across 25 states, the Washington Post found that 12.6 million ballots were cast in Democratic House primaries compared with 8.6 million in GOP primaries.

“Something would really fundamentally have to change in a way that would favor the Republicans to change the dynamics that we’re seeing right now,” Michael McDonald, a voter turnout researcher and political science professor at the University of Florida, told the Washington Post.

Well, unfortunately, something has fundamentally changed to favor Republicans.

Trump was seemingly hip to how unpopular his agenda is, as he began pressuring Republican governors into triggering rare, mid-decade redistricting efforts only six months into his second term. Democrats only need a net gain of two seats to flip control of the House, and it looked like they had a surefire chance of gaining those seats before the nationwide redistricting battle.

Those redistricting efforts have led several states to adopt maps that, on paper, give Republicans a clear advantage in maintaining control of Congress during the midterms. Making matters worse is that the Supreme Court effectively gutted the Voting Rights Act in April, with several red states moving to quickly push through new maps that would eliminate majority Black districts.

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With that knowledge, it makes sense that election experts have cautioned against looking too deeply into trends from the primaries, as they don’t always translate to expected results in general elections. Yet the Post notes that the benefits of those new maps remain unclear, as Democratic turnout has surged even in districts redrawn to benefit Republicans.

While a large chunk of Republican state legislators were bullish on redistricting, there have been concerns that these maps may unintentionally give Democrats the advantage in traditionally red districts. An attempted redistricting in South Carolina failed last month, after several Republican state legislators felt that it would have the unintended consequence of making traditional Red districts more competitive for Democrats.

Texas’ redistricting effort was largely designed to help the GOP maintain the gains Trump made with Latino voters in 2024. Yet the demographic has soured significantly on the Republican Party in the years since. There’s growing evidence that Texas Republicans may have played themselves, as Democrats received a majority of votes in the primaries for three of the five districts that were redrawn to benefit Republicans.

Compounding the issue is that Republican voters simply aren’t excited to get out and vote. It’s clear that Trump is a cult of personality, and while he can get people out to vote when he’s on the ballot, it’s a different story for the Republican Party when he’s not. Even if we don’t see a sudden influx of Republicans deciding to vote Blue, it’ll still be just as damaging to the GOP if a significant amount of their base decides not to vote at all during the midterms.

It’s almost like the GOP should’ve spent more time introducing legislation that actually improves the lives of voters as opposed to trying to redistrict their way into a win. Who could’ve seen that coming?

SEE ALSO:

North Carolina And Texas Primaries Show People’s Appetite For Democracy



California And Virginia Elections Give Dems Huge Wins





Democrat Voter Turnout Outpacing Republicans During Primaries was originally published on newsone.com