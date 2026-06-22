'Our Collective Voices Matter' — Barack & Michelle Officially Open The Obama Presidential Center

The weekend of inaugural events began with a private event held for those who worked in the Obama administration during his 8-year tenure. During the evening, Michelle took to the microphone to share how deeply Barack was loved by her mother, whose face covered her custom-made Acne Studios skirt, and how he’d made her proud both in life and in death. Love 105.3 RnB? Get more! Join the 105.3 RnB Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. “He’s really messed up,” she said standing onstage beside a visibly emotional President Obama. “I’m giving him some time because this beautiful skirt that my stylist Meredith Koop picked out, that is my favorite portrait of my mom, he didn’t know it existed until just a few minutes ago. Marian would have been so proud, she was so proud of her son-in-law and the man that he is and has been to our family. Always dreaming probably way too big. But always pulling it off.”

Keep scrolling to read more about the grand opening ceremony and the stars who came out to celebrate the Obama Presidential Center!

The Star-Studded Opening Ceremony Of The Obama Presidential Center On Juneteenth, Barack and Michelle greeted visitors one by one as they took in the sights of the Obama Presidential Center for the first time. One of the cutest moments happened when our forever President took a little baby girl into his arms, calling her “our youngest future President,” while her mother and Michelle shared a hug. Visitors were seen experiencing a myriad of emotions while being in the presence of the Obamas and we can relate to every single one. During the grand opening ceremony, Stevie Wonder took to the stage to serenade the crowd with some of his hits, including “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” which became the official anthem of Barack’s first campaign. The Obamas looked carefree and beautiful as they celebrated the culmination of years of hard work to bring the $850 million project to fruition. But it was the aforementioned speech by Michelle that truly put into perspective the kind of once in a lifetime person President Obama is and why this building is bigger than him.