Dubiously Degreed Dr. Cheyenne Bryant Flaunts 'Doc Squad' Merch & Clapbacks At Critics As Deon Cole & Dr. Umar Cape Amid Her Credential Controversy

Dr. Cheyenne Bryant is responding directly to the doctoral decepticon draggings with social media shade and a new line of “Doc Squad” merch. Deon Cole and Dr. Umar Johnson entered the chat to defend against “destroying this Black woman” while credential critics claim the life coach is causing harm and gambling with prison time.

Source: Hustle Over Everything/YouTube /Robin L Marshall/Paras Griffin

School’s out for summer, but the alleged scholastic scammery saga continues! After months of requests for receipts of Bryant’s PhD in psychology, she’s hittin back at the backlash and using it to secure another bag. According to The Shade Room, she popped out and clapped back at degree demands on social media.

Bryant’s website claimes she earned a doctorate in Counseling Psychology from the now-defunct Argosy University and has a Master’s degree in Marriage, Family, & Child Therapy. These days, Bryant is only confirming that she’s “Pretty & Petty AF” in recent clips of her on a yacht and flexing her bikini body-ody-ody. The comments filled with questions about the doctoral drama and the Basketball Wives alum had time that day.

In response to someone noting on the that Bryant’s “still trying to find that dissertation,” she channeled Mo’Nique’s viral quote from Precious. “Y’all so smart and licensed, find the damn thing!”

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What part of the game is that?

The PhD proof may be MIA, but a swooning supporter jokingly replied: “Looking very closely, I do think I see a degree.”

“Multiple degrees,” she agreed, with laughing emojis.

Another wrote, “Body is cool, but that can fade. However, credentials are forever, even in death. Body is tea tho.” To which Bryant declared, “Thank God I got both!”

The skeptical supporter complimented the curves again, while adding “but that degree” is looking funny in the light. Bryant hit the Uno reverse on the burden of proof, asking, “Where are they, sis?”

The prolific podcaster showed love to comments that her “body is PhD” and that her post “shut that s**t down.”

Dr. Cheyenne Bryant Launches Doc Squad Merch To Secure The Bag Off The Backlash

Bryant kept the controversy coming by giving her fans and haters something else to talk about: merch. She took to Instagram to launch a line of t-shirts with sassy sayings. Clapbacks, but make it fashion! The petty preview featured comebacks like “Everyone wants it, few built for it,” “They came for the title, stayed for the impact,” and “Obsession is not a credential.” She seemingly kept AI booked and busy for mockups to confidently claim she’s “STILL Dr. Bryant.”

Oop!

As BOSSIP previously reported, Bryant claimed she doesn’t have to answer to anybody on this side of the pearly gates: “I have multiple degrees, and I’m not going to prove anything to anybody. My obedience is to God, not to people.”

That’s enough to draw out defenders like Deon Cole and Dr. Umar Johnson. Check out why their celebrity capes are flying after the flip!