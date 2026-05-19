Power Book III: Raising Kanan’s Latest Trailer Confirms Raq’s Christmas Wasn’t Canceled

Starz / Power Book III: Raising Kanan

Power Book III: Raising Kanan’s season four finale left everyone wondering if Kanan (MeKai Curtis) canceled Raq’s (Patina Miller) Christmas. A new trailer for the show’s final season confirms Kanan’s mother is still among the living.

You can breathe a sigh of relief.

One of Raising Kanan’s strongest characters will be back to help send the show off, and based on the trailer, we can expect some major fireworks in Southside, Jamaica, Queens.

The new trailer confirms there will be a “game-changing” showdown between Raq and her seed, Kanan, as he transitions from an inexperienced drug dealer to a kingpin, signaling that the contentious relationship between mother and son has reached its boiling point.

The official synopsis reads:

In the high-octane trailer, Kanan is eager to seize the throne as Southside’s latest kingpin, alongside his new business partner, Breeze (Shameik Moore). But in a shocking twist, Raquel Thomas (Patina Miller), Kanan’s formidable mother, is still alive and no longer interested in protecting her once-beloved son. The accompanying key art underscores Kanan’s metamorphosis across the series from a naive boy into a cold, calculating villain, showing him split in two: on one side is MeKai Curtis, who has portrayed the younger Kanan on all five seasons of “Raising Kanan”; on the other side is Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, who played the role in the original “Power” series.

Based on this trailer, we fully expect the streets to get a lot of bodies and to see some of our favorite characters not make it out of this battle for the streets of Southside unscathed.

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Anything happens to Uncle Marvin (London Brown) or Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays), we’re taking to the streets.

Just saying.

The final season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan premieres exclusively on Starz beginning June 12.

Peep more first look photos below.