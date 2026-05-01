Druski Making History At BET

Source: Ryan Sirius Sun / Getty

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Comedian Druski is stepping into one of culture’s biggest stages, set to host the 2026 BET Awards and make history as the youngest emcee in the show’s 25-year run.

The 31-year-old entertainer, known for his viral sketches and social media presence, will lead the ceremony June 28 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. His selection marks a generational shift, as he surpasses Kevin Hart, who previously held the record as the youngest host. (AP News)

From an African American female perspective, this moment feels like culture catching up with itself. Druski represents a new wave — one built from digital creativity, authenticity and relatability — stepping onto a stage that has long celebrated Black excellence across music, film and entertainment.

“I grew up watching the BET Awards,” Druski said, calling the opportunity both an honor and a chance to bring his unique comedic style to a global audience. (AP News)

For many, his rise reflects how Black creators continue to redefine influence, proving that what starts online can evolve into history-making moments on some of the biggest platforms in the world.