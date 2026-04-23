Healthcare Hotties Making The World A Healthier Place
Bae’s Anatomy! A Gallery Of Healthcare Hotties, Board-Certified Baddies & Pretty Life-Savers Serving Heart-Fluttering Looks While Making The World A Healthier Place
Paging Dr. Baddie!
In honor of Black Women’s History Month, we’re celebrating the highly qualified healthcare professionals who serve heart-fluttering looks while making the world a healthier place
According to the National Library of Medicine, Black women make up only 2.8% of physicians in the active physician workforce nearly 162 years after Dr. Rebecca Lee Crumpler made history as the first Black woman to earn a medical degree in the U.S.
“As an underrepresented woman of color, there are few that look like me in the field of cardiology,” said researcher, heart failure specialist, and assistant professor at the University of Arizona, Dr. Khadijah Breathett.
“Approximately 13% of cardiologists are women, and only 3% are African American. The ongoing journey through medicine is tough. I have relied on my faith, family, and friends for strength in reaching my goals.
I knew that cardiovascular disease was devastating communities of color at a young age. It was and remains my calling to use medicine and research to change the statistics.”
To amplify their indelible impact, entertainment lawyer/host of The Black Lawyers Podcast, J. Ashley Carter, launched @lawyerbaedoctorbae on Instagram after doctors approached her about including them in Lawyer Bae events.
Recognizing an opportunity to build community with brilliant Black women in a white male-dominated field, Carter started planning Lawyer Bae Doctor Bae (with BAE standing for beautiful and educated) events across the country to bring these two dynamic professions together.
In 2025, the ever-growing network formally expanded from joint events to a podcast series @thebaespodcast and online community with resources and merchandise for young doctors and lawyers, especially from underrepresented groups.
How are you celebrating Black women this month? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of healthcare hotties, board-certified baddies, and pretty life-savers on the flip.
Dr. Kelly, M.D., Anesthesiologist
Dr. Rach, Beauty & Primary Care MD
Krystal W. MSN, RN
Dr. Andrea Alexander, MD, FACOG, Board-Certified OBGYN
Dr. MyQueen Dickens, MSN, CNM, DNP, Certified Nurse Midwife
Dr. Chinel Lee, Dentist
Candice, MPAS, PA-C, Healthcare Provider & Pre-PA Coach
Hana Sophie, CRNA
Dr. Michelle Adibe, MD, MSc, Board-Certified Internal Medicine Physician
Ariel B. Anya, DDS, Board-Certified Orthodontist
Dr. Brandy G., PharmD
Dr. India Ashé, DMSc, MPAS, PA-C, Board-Certified Cosmetic Dermatology
Dr. gorJESS, Cosmetic Dermatology Nurse Practitioner/Injector
Jhazmin Iman Moore, MD, Anesthesiology Resident
Karra M., MD, ER Doctor
Dr. Salma, Orthopedic Surgery Resident
Dr. Shay, Child & Adolescent and Adult Psychiatrist, MD
Dr. Lia Cruz, DPT, Global Director of Health & Wellness at RH7 Sports
Olivia Vonne, ICU Nurse
Dr. Raeonda Bullard, OB/Gyn
Ezinne Ihenachor, MD DABR, Board-Certified Breast Radiologist
Jessica Perkins Fields, MD, PGY1 and Jacque Fields, Medical Student ‘27
Shay Taylor Allen, Med Student
Bae’s Anatomy! A Gallery Of Healthcare Hotties, Board-Certified Baddies & Pretty Life-Savers Serving Heart-Fluttering Looks While Making The World A Healthier Place was originally published on bossip.com