Trump, Once Again, Wants To Give Himself The Medal Of Honor

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Apparently, President Donald Trump still wants to gift himself with the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest military honor, which typically goes to veterans and troops who have committed great acts of valor and heroism, or, at the very least, someone who has served in the U.S. armed forces brefore.

It’s almost as if the commander-in-draft-dodging-bone-spurs keeps coming up with new ways to get everyone to laugh at him.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump reportedly “mused” about giving himself the medal in early April, as his disastrous war in Iran — which he claims victory in at least once a month, only to turn around and make it clear there is no end to this conflict in sight — raged on.

This, of course, wouldn’t be the first time the president of giving himself flowers no one else would waste on him has insisted he deserves the Medal of Honor, despite never having served a day in the military.

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Here he is in 2018, claiming he deserves the honor because he flew to Iraq that one time, and it was “really scary” and he was “really brave,” like a big boy, or whatever.

Here he is, coping with being a loser by telling a 2024 CPAC crowd he’s a winner who deserves the honor, because a CPAC crowd is a crowd that will listen and stroke his ego instead of laughing and reminding him that he once considered avoiding sexually transmitted diseases to be “my personal Vietnam.”

Mind you, if the commander-in-receiving-someone-else ‘s-Nobel-Peace-Prize wants to give himself an honor this badly, he could just give himself the Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, which, last year, he bragged was a “better” award than the Medal of Honor, because the Medal of Honor is only received by “soldiers” who are either “dead” or in “bad shape” because they’ve been shot so many times.

Here’s what I wrote when we reported on that remark:

So, the president who has a long and detailed history of disrespecting veterans and their families, wants to be a recipient of the nation’s highest military award, which he has also publicly disrespected.

If only there were a medal for being completely detached from reality. We’d finally be able to give the MAGA baby his bottle, and it would be the only prize he ever earned.

SEE ALSO:

Trump Awards Charlie Kirk Presidential Medal Of Freedom



Trump Announces Rudy Giuliani Will Receive Presidential Medal Of Freedom…Because Of Course He Will



Trump’s Latest Disrespect Of Soldiers





Trump, Once Again, Wants To Give Himself The Medal Of Honor was originally published on newsone.com