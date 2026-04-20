Listen Live
Close
Politics

It Was A Violent Night In Indianapolis

Don't ask Joe Hogsett to keep anybody safe. He is not responsible for national trends of crime going downward. He is responsible for Indianapolis, where he has done nothing that is responsible

Published on April 20, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
IMPD
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

It Was A Violent Night In Indianapolis

Tony Katz:  

Not providing a lot of faith to the future downtown Indianapolis. As Max Lewis reports from Fox 59, you had two shot at White Castle, shots fired at the Hilton Hotel, shots fired a monument circle, two teams arrested, and a person shot at Illinois North Street and then walked into a local hospital. And according to Max Lewis, this happened in a three hour window.

Now, I will tell you that I had one of the stranger experiences of my life because I learned something in Indianapolis this weekend. I was not near any of those things, and no nothing like that. Although this is a great example of how still we have a tremendous amount of work to do in Indianapolis. And don’t ask Joe Hogsett to keep anybody safe. He is not responsible for national trends of crime going downward. He is responsible for Indianapolis, where he has done nothing that is responsible.

Listen to the “It Was A Violent Night In Indianapolis” discussion in full here:   

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    Bob Kevoian, Longtime “Bob & Tom Show” Co-Host, Dead at 75

WIBC’s Matt Hibbeln joins to discuss.

Today on the Marketplace:    Sit on this

What’s that TV Theme Song?   

Redemption Monday – The Practice

Listen to the Show in Full here:      

Watch the show here:    

Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!   

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM    

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST     

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts     

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify     

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio       

It Was A Violent Night In Indianapolis was originally published on wibc.com

More from 105.3 RnB

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close