WCW — 50 Queer Queens Owning Women’s History Month, Vol. 14

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 04: Jerrie Johnson attends the 5th Annual #GLAADHonors at The Fonda Theatre on March 04, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage) Why limit International Women’s Day to once a year when you’ve got Women Crush Wednesday? This week’s WCW is dedicated to our queer queens who slayed the 37th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, and even the ones who have got our timelines buzzing (we love you, Choyce)! Check out 50 of the hottest queer queens occupying space in our hearts this week. RELATED CONTENT: Women Crush Wednesday — 50 Black Queer Women Dominating Culture, Confidence, And Our Timelines, Vol. 13 1. Choyce Brown 2. Niecy Nash BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 05: Niecy Nash attends the 37th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton on March 05, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/FilmMagic) 3. Emira D’Spain BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 05: Emira D’Spain arrives at the 37th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 05, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) 4. Peppermint BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 05: Peppermint arrives at the 37th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 05, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) 5. Isis King BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 05: Isis King arrives at the 37th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 05, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) 6. Nadine Bhabha BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 05: Nadine Bhabha arrives at the 37th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 05, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) 7. Krystal Delite BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 05: Krystal Delite Thomas attends the 37th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 05, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage) 8. Janae Sims 9. Keke Palmer PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 07: Keke Palmer attends the Hermès AW26 Womens Show at La Garde Republicaine on March 7, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hermès) 10. Morgz and Liss 11. Kehlani 12. Porsha Williams 13. Sway 14. Jasmin A. Robinson 15. Victoria Monet 16. KWN 17. Jerrie Johnson LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 04: Jerrie Johnson attends the 5th Annual #GLAADHonors at The Fonda Theatre on March 04, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage) 18. B. Hawk Snipes B. Hawk Snipes at the 5th Annual #GLAADHonors held at The Fonda Theatre on March 04, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images) 19. Angelica Ross 20. Kerri Garrett LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 04: Kerri Garrett attends the 5th Annual #GLAADHonors at The Fonda Theatre on March 04, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage) 21. Laurie Townshend LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 04: Laurie Townshend attends the 5th Annual #GLAADHonors at The Fonda Theatre on March 04, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage) 22. Willow Smith 23. Sasha Lance 24. BRE-Z 25. Ty Young 26. Doechii 27. Tia Hogue https://www.instagram.com/p/DVmLEGGEeBd/?img_index=1 28. Peach 29. Honey Wheat 30. India Jade 31. Raven-Symoné 32. Janelle Monáe 33. Lakeyah 34. Queen Latifah 35. Nat Marshall 36. DreamDoll https://www.instagram.com/p/DVKJEwtj42V/?img_index=1 37. Cynthia Erivo 38. Syd Colson 39. Laverne Cox BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 05: Laverne Cox attends the 37th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 05, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage) 40. MJ Rodriguez NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 02: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez attends the “The Rocky Horror Show” photo call at The Lambs Club on March 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images) 41. Wanda Sykes 42. Chelle 43. Josie Pickens 44. Asiahn 45. Zuhura La’Beija 46. Yardley “YAYA” 47. Arlo Parks 48. Mampztheplug 49. Muney The Model 50. Daph RELATED CONTENT: 9 Famous Lesbian Women Who Were Married To Men