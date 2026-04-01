Police Shift Focus to Education, Trust During Stops

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CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new approach to policing is taking shape in Charlotte as the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department rolls out a traffic stop training program focused on respect, communication, and trust.

Police Chief Johnny Jennings says the goal is simple but powerful: make traffic stops less about fear and more about understanding. Officers are being trained to approach drivers with a mindset that’s positive, educational, and rooted in community connection.

For many residents, especially in the Black community, traffic stops have long carried tension and uncertainty. This shift aims to change that narrative — creating interactions where people feel seen, heard, and safe.

The training emphasizes clear communication, de-escalation, and treating every stop as an opportunity to build trust rather than break it.

Community leaders say it’s a step in the right direction, but stress that consistency and accountability will be key to making real change stick.

In a city continuing to grow and evolve, efforts like this signal a deeper push toward unity.

Because in Charlotte, trust isn’t given — it’s built, one interaction at a time.