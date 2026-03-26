Russell Wilson’s Best Dad Moments That Have Us In Our Feelings
Russell Wilson’s Best Dad Moments That Have Us In Our Feelings
- Russell Wilson embraces his role as a stepfather, treating all his children with equal love and care.
- Wilson's family moments, from college visits to everyday activities, showcase the joy and connection in their household.
- The athlete's openness about fatherhood and commitment to being present set a powerful example for Black fathers.
It’s never too early to start looking at colleges. Just ask Future Jr., who recently set foot on his first campus with his stepfather, Russell Wilson.
The pair recently took a trip to check out the University of Texas, and it quickly turned into one of those feel-good fatherhood moments we love to see.
Russell shared video from the day, giving fans a look at Future Jr.’s first college tour. The 11-year-old explored the stadium, checked out sports memorabilia, and walked the campus.
And if his reaction is any indication, Texas made a strong impression. “I love Texas. This school is great,” he gushed. “I love the stadium. It’s just, yeah… Everything is bigger in Texas.”
He was all smiles in the reel. Talk about Black boy joy?!
Russell Wilson: A Dad Who Loves Showing Up—Every Time
This is just one of many fatherhood moments we’ve seen from Russell that have us all in our feelings.
As a stepdad to Future Jr. and father to Win, Sienna, and Amora with Ciara, he’s built a reputation for being present. Whether it’s family outings, big milestones, or everyday moments, he brings his kids into his world—and meets them in theirs, too.
In between practices and nonprofit work, Russell shares moments that feel close and personal. The captures are the kind that remind you just how much he enjoys being a dad.
Russell has also opened up about fatherhood in interviews, especially when talking about what it means to show up for his kids in real life—not just in the big moments. While reflecting on what defines a great father, he shared in People, “A form of a legend is how a dad loves their children.”
He’s also spoken candidly about raising a blended family and stepping into the role of a father figure to Future Jr., explaining in another People, “When you’re raising children… you’ve got to love every single child as if they’re yours.”
There’s something powerful about a Black father. Whether step, biological, grand, or another version, seeing Black men show up with love, consistency, care, and pride in children’s lives is so important to our culture and our families. Russell clearly loves his role as a father, and we love to see it. The glimpses into his family life—big and small—highlight just how much he is all about his family and how they are all about him.
And when it comes to family, we’re still taking notes from Ciara. Russell is proof that her prayer did what it needed to do.
Top Russell Wilson Fatherhood Moments We Still Can’t Get Over
First Time On Campus
Future Jr.’s first college visit at University of Texas at Austin was one for the books. From the stadium to the memorabilia, he was taking it all in—and based on his reaction, Texas might already be at the top of the list.
Singing “A Sky Full of Stars” With Win
Russell and his son Win gave us a moment we could all relate to—singing, laughing, and not taking it too seriously. They didn’t hit every note, but that wasn’t the point. It was about the joy, the bonding, and just being present together.
Workout Buddies With Sienna
In a moment shared by People, Russell turned a workout into quality time with Sienna. As he powered through leg lifts, she counted along, fully in sync with her dad. You could even hear Ciara in the background, making it feel like a full family moment.
Daddy-Daughter Dance Magic
Dressed in soft pink and cream, Russell and Sienna stepped out for her first daddy-daughter dance, looking like a real-life fairytale. From the flowers to the corsage to the way he showed up for her, it was a moment that set the tone early—and we loved every second of it.
A Sweet Moment With Amora
Russell holding baby Amora Princess is an instant heart melt. The quiet, tender moments say just as much as the big ones, and this one reminded us how much love fills their home.
Snowed-In Family Time
Sometimes it’s the everyday moments that hit the most. On a cozy day shared by Ciara, the family cooked, played in the snow, and spent time together at home. From shoveling snow to making spaghetti, it was simple, real, and full of love—the kind of moments we can all see ourselves in.
Russell Wilson’s Best Dad Moments That Have Us In Our Feelings was originally published on hellobeautiful.com