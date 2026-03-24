'Belle Collective: Birmingham' First Look Photos Spotlight Sisterhood, Success & Business Baddies In 'The Magic City'

Source: Belle Collective: Birmingham / OWN

A new group of southern belles is stepping into the spotlight in the Magic City, and no, not ATL’s iconic cultural institution, but Birmingham, Alabama, as OWN expands its Belle Collective universe with a Canvas Beauty boss at the center.

BOSSIP can confirm that Belle Collective: Birmingham, the franchise’s first-ever spinoff, is set to premiere Friday, April 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, immediately following the flagship series before moving to an 8 p.m. slot later in the month.

The new installment marks the next chapter for the Carlos King–produced franchise, which first launched in Jackson, Mississippi, spotlighting six stunners navigating business, family, and friendship in the South.

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Now, the series heads to the Magic City, where a fresh collective of women is building brands, shaping culture, and redefining what it means to be a modern southern belle.



At the center of it all is Stormi Steele, the founder and CEO of Canvas Beauty, who previously exited #LAMH, is starring in the newly announced series, and helming Canvas The Agency, a next-generation platform helping brands and creators scale in the digital economy.

Source: YNOT iMages / @ynot_images

Belle Collective: Birmingham First-Look Photos & Trailer

In first-look photos and trailer shared exclusively with BOSSIP, we see the ladies building bonds.

In one, they wear traditional African garb…

Source: Belle Collective: Birmingham / OWN

Source: Belle Collective: Birmingham / OWN

In another, they have a fireside sitdown.

Source: Belle Collective: Birmingham / OWN

The ladies are also clearly centered on motherhood and business.

Stormi meets with her publicist, Chanel Hudson-O’Connor...

Source: Belle Collective: Birmingham / OWN

and K’la chats with her daughter.

Source: Belle Collective: Birmingham / OWN

A trailer also teases what’s to come.

The ladies are lauded for building businesses, families, and lasting legacies. Stormi reflects on the success of Canvas Beauty, noting that her first product was made in her kitchen.

Funmi highlights her growing platform of nearly 400,000 followers while touring an elaborate $2.6 million estate with her husband.

K’la showcases her talent management expertise, while Amber Jones proudly declares that she can “be a great wife and mother” while leading as a CEO.

Meanwhile, Tiffaney is focused on pouring into the women around her, something she feels deeply called to do.

“I feel chosen to bring women together because it allows for me to serve,” she says.

Hit the flip for the ladies’ official cast bios.