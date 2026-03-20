A.I. PDA? Insiders React To Tyler Perry & Marlo Hampton Romance Rumors After Hot N Heavy Hellurrr Hijinks Go Viral

Viral photos of a suspiciously steamy makeout session between Tyler Perry & Marlo Hampton had fans rooting for a new #RHOA power couple, but insiders called cap on the kiss. A.I. instigators can’t keep getting away with this, as Marlo would say; “today drained” us.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

On March 19, photos went viral after Marlo and Tyler were spotted together at the Sea Salt SoulFull Sunday Gospel Brunch. In one frame, they’re hugged up for a photo op and in the next, it looks like Tyler picked up the former Bravo baddie for a kiss with her leg almost wrapped around him.

In front of Kirk Franklin at Sunday brunch? IKFLY about that PDA!

In just one day, the post racked up millions of views and thousands of comments side-eyeing the random romance. Many speculated it was another infamous PR stunt or industry relationship. It turns out the mysterious moment with Madea mogul is even faker than that.

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Insiders entered the chat for some rumor control, confirming to the Jasmine Brand that the curious celebrity pair is “not dating.”

“Insiders stress that the interaction between Perry and Hampton was completely platonic, noting the two have a friendly relationship and nothing more. We’re also told Perry intentionally avoided attention at the event, asking that cameras not be out so the focus would remain on the fundraiser — not him. The event was hosted by Catherine Brewton Vice President of Creative at Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI), bringing together guests for a cause — not a couple reveal,” the publication stated.

Why Fans Thought Tyler Perry & Marlo Hampton Could Be A Real Celebrity Couple

Like every irresistible rumor, there’s a tiny seed of truth in the mix with all the mess. They did both attend and sit next to each other at the Atlanta event. Video, which has not been debunked as A.I., did show Marlo and Tyler sitting next to each other looking cozy.

In the viral clip, they’re sitting next to each other laughing hysterically with their arms interlinked. Many thought this moment verified the random smooching snap, but sources say there’s “no romance behind” that clip either. The Beauty In Black creator reportedly attended solo and the Housewives alum just happened to sit next to him when she arrived.

The other reason it seemed like a plausible pairing is that Marlo is known for keeping a man who keeps a bag. The former model is no stranger to a high-profile pairings, so the ATL titan would fit right in with her romance résumé.

However, the social media sleuths have it wrong this time!

For Tyler, on the other hand, he keeps his personal life pretty private. He hasn’t been publicly linked to any romantic interests since his 2020 split from his partner of 10 years, Gelila Bekele. The former couple welcomed a son, Arman, in 2014 and remain amicable coparents. The last thing fans would expect is a hot n heavy hard laucnh in the middle of Gospel Brunch, but it’s not like we haven’t seen those kinds of celebrity shenanigans from stars like Desmond Scott.

Did you believe the rumors were real or instantly side-eye the A.I. antics?

A.I. PDA? Insiders React To Tyler Perry & Marlo Hampton Romance Rumors After Hot N Heavy Hellurrr Hijinks Go Viral was originally published on bossip.com