So Stunning: Who Looked More Bangin' At The Academy Awards?

Seen on the Oscars scene…

Celebs are sizzling and slaying at the 98th Academy Awards, with your fave melanin magic makers donning designer duds at the Dolby Theatre.

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Hollywood’s biggest night is bringing together the industry’s most celebrated actors, filmmakers, and creatives ahead of an awards-season showdown between two of the year’s most talked-about films: Sinners and One Battle After Another.

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Ryan Coogler’s film is sinking its teeth into the Academy Awards with 16 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director for Ryan Coogler, and Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan, who already took home Best Actor at the Actor Awards.

Meanwhile, Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another is another major contender of the night, scoring 13 nominations.

Several of the night’s stylish arrivals are directly tied to the two films.

Seen on the scene was the star of the night himself, Michael B. Jordan.

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The Academy darling predicted to win his first Oscar sizzled in all-black and brought his family members to the ceremony.

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Also spotted was Wunmi Mosaku, who celebrated the success of Sinners and her Best Supporting Actress nomination in a glittering green Louis Vuitton gown.

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Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

Similarly, her co-star Jayme Lawson shimmered and shone in royal blue.

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Not to be outdone, Sinners’ costume designer Ruth E. Carter made a style statement in white.

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The allready a two-time Oscar winner for her work on Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Carter could become the most Oscar-winning Black woman in Academy Awards history.

Shades of chocolate and nude were style trends at the Academy Awards, as seen on Danielle Brooks and Marsai Martin.

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Also spotted on the carpet was superstar stunner Teyana Taylor.

Teyana served baaaawdy, showcasing her exquisite abs in a fringe black and white dress with a sheer mesh panel.

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The actress who was nominated but lost the Best Supporting Actress Oscar paired her look with gorgeous glam; matte makeup featuring dramatic eyeliner.

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Taylor’s One Battle After Another co-star Chase Infiniti was also seen on the scene at the Oscars.The 25-year-old actress who has become one of the breakout stars of awards season thanks to her performance as Willa in the film, stunned in a lilac gown.