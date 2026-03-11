The Pure Definition of DEI: Donald Trump Appoints Erika Kirk To US Air Force Academy Board of Visitors

Xinhua News Agency

The Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans made it their business to stamp out DEI, but if you look at Trump’s administration, it’s full of people whom they would consider to be “DEI hires,” and Trump’s latest pick to give recommendations to the Defense Department is proof of that.

The internet collectively said “huh?” when news broke that Donald Trump appointed Charlie Kirk’s “grieving” widow, Erika Kirk, to the US Air Force Academy Board of Visitors.

For those wondering exactly what someone in the position does, according to the website, it “inquires into the morale, discipline, curriculum, instruction, physical equipment, fiscal affairs, academic methods, and other matters,” regarding the US Air Force Academy.

On top of that, members of the board, now including Erika Kirk, make recommendations to another Trump Administration DEI Hire, Pete Hegseth, and President Trump, who, let’s face it, is one of the most highly unqualified people to ever sit in the White House.

So, basically, when you sit back and take everything in, this is a position Erika Kirk has no business being in.

While serving in this Trump-appointed position, Kirk fills a spot her late husband, Charlie Kirk, once held before he was assassinated.

“Erika Kirk will continue his legacy, and be a fearless advocate for the most elite airpower force in the history of the world whose warriors keep our Nation safe, strong, and free.”

Riiiiggghhhtttt.

Keep in mind that Kirk is also running her late husband’s organization, Turning Point USA, much to the dismay of Candace Owens.

Social Media Is Confused At Erika Kirk’s Appointment

Social media is also sounding off on Trump just giving Erika Kirk a job for the hell of it.

“I’m surprised Trump would throw another burden at Erika Kirk so soon. The poor girl just wanted to be a traditional stay at home mother. Not run TPUSA Or do endless public appearances Or be on the Air Force Academy board Or be JD Vance’s VP,” one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another user wrote, “What the hell is erika kirk doing on the U.S. Air Force Academy Board???”

Our thoughts exactly.

You can see more reactions below.