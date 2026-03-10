Hotter Than A $2 Pistol! A Heapin’ Helpin’ Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Houston Rodeo 2026

Haute Diggity Dog!

We’re back with our annual heapin’ helpin’ of purrrty darlins who looked mighty FINE in their cutesy cowgirl getups at this year’s world-famous Houston Rodeo in H-Town.

The bustlin’ event (which runs through March 23) brought together some of thee hottest hotties from near and far for some good ‘ole fashioned Texas funnn.

For those tardy to the hootenanny, RodeoHouston is a family-friendly extravaganza that promotes agriculture, showcases Western heritage, and provides year-round educational support in the community.

Founded in 1932, the annual event is considered the largest livestock exhibition and rodeo in the world, attracting millions of people each year.

With a plethora of entertainment options, attendees can’t go wrong with their itinerary, especially if they enjoy traditional rodeo competitions like bull riding, steer wrestling, and more.

There’s also the carnival of all carnivals with ferris wheels, carousel rides, haunted mansions, merry-go-rounds, petting zoos, and much more.

But it’s the famed Black Heritage Day which elevates the proceedings with parties, performances, and parlaying in celebration of Black Cowboys and their storied contributions to Western heritage.

This year, our fave mama-tie Tina Knowles stirred things up with her very own booth where she served her Beyoncé-approved gumbo during a meet-and-greet with fans.

Fans itchin’ to get a taste of Mama Tina’s Gumbo flocked to the boomin’ booth which trended online as one of the biggest draws at this year’s rodeo.

The beloved matriarch shared that she’s been making the classic dish since the age of 14, learning the rich culinary tradition from her family and carrying forward the flavors that reflect her deep Southern Creole roots.

Have you ever attended Houston Rodeo? If so, how was your experience? Tell us down below and enjoy our collection of purrrty darlins who looked mighty fine at Houston Rodeo on the flip.