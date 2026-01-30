From Beyoncé To Tina Turner — The 9 Greatest Grammy Performances By Black Women Of All Time

1 of 9 ❯ ❮

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty Over the years, the Grammy Awards have given us performances that were powerful, risky, emotional and sometimes downright jaw-dropping, reshaping careers and rewriting pop culture history in real time. From once-in-a-generation vocals to boundary-pushing choreography, these moments didn’t just entertain, they defined eras. From Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s headline-making, risqué spectacle to Whitney Houston’s soul-stirring vocal perfection, here’s a look at some of the best Grammy performances of all time and why they still live rent-free in our collective memory.

1. Whitney Houston – “I Will Always Love You” (1994) This wasn’t just a performance; it was a vocal masterclass. Whitney Houston stood nearly still, dressed elegantly in a white, gleaming dress, and let her voice do what few voices ever could. Every note was controlled, emotional, and effortless. The quiet buildup, the explosive chorus, the silence from the audience hanging on every word, it remains one of the most iconic live performances in music history. To this day, it’s the gold standard for Grammy vocals. Love 105.3 RnB? Get more! Join the 105.3 RnB Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Whitney Houston dominated not only on stage but also in the award categories. At the ceremony that year, she took home three major awards for her work on The Bodyguard soundtrack, winning Album of the Year, Record of the Year for “I Will Always Love You,” and Best Pop Vocal Performance, Female for the same chart-topping hit. RELATED CONTENT: Grammys 2026: Everything You Need To Know Before Music’s Biggest Night

2. Beyoncé & Tina Turner – “Proud Mary” (2008) A passing-of-the-torch moment for the ages. Beyoncé and Tina Turner shared the Grammy Awards stage in a high-octane performance that blended rock, soul, and pure star power. Tina proved she was still unmatched, while Beyoncé showed she was ready to carry the legacy forward. The energy was electric, the choreography relentless, and the respect between generations unmistakable. The two stars embraced in a sweet hug after the fun performance.

3. Lauryn Hill – “To Zion” (1999) Fresh off The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, Lauryn delivered a performance that was intimate, spiritual, and deeply personal. “To Zion,” written about choosing motherhood over industry pressure, stood out for its raw honesty. In a night dominated by spectacle, Lauryn’s stripped-down, soulful delivery felt revolutionary and solidified her incredible artistry for viewers at home and fans around the world. Backed by a powerful band, Lauryn sang the hit song smoothly and with conviction, wearing a beautiful white top with a spellbinding train, only adding to the beauty of the moment.

4. Mariah Carey – “We Belong Together” / “Fly Like a Bird” (2006) This performance marked Mariah Carey’s triumphant comeback after years of industry doubt. During her unforgettable Grammy Award performance in 2006, the star flowed effortlessly from the heartbreak of “We Belong Together” into the church-raised power of “Fly Like a Bird,” reminding everyone why she remains one of the greatest vocalists of all time. The final runs were flawless, and the reaction was undeniable. In fact, Carey was the only artist to receive a standing ovation that night, a rare honor that felt like official vindication. After the commercial struggles of Glitter (2001) and Charmbracelet (2002), many industry insiders had written her off. But this performance, paired with the massive success of The Emancipation of Mimi (2005), proved Mariah wasn’t just back; she was still a dominant force.

5. TLC – “Waterfalls” (1996) TLC turned their Grammy performance into a true cultural moment. Dressed in brightly colored, coordinated outfits with playful yet precise choreography, “Waterfalls” was both captivating and meaningful. Behind them, powerful messages like “Protect All Children” flashed across a large LED screen, amplifying the song’s message about addiction and violence awareness, empowering the audience. It was a defining moment for the supergroup.

6. Aretha Franklin – “Nessun Dorma” (1998) When Luciano Pavarotti fell ill, Aretha Franklin stepped in to perform “Nessun Dorma,” without rehearsal, and delivered one of the most jaw-dropping moments in Grammy history. Singing the operatic aria in Italian with a touch of soul, Aretha reminded the world that her talent transcended genre. Power, control, emotion, this was once-in-a-lifetime greatness unfolding in real time. ​​According to the LA Times, the “Queen of Soul” had around 30 minutes of notice before she took the stage to perform Puccini’s complex “Nessun Dorma,” and the icon did not miss a beat. As one listener put it, “Instead of the opera house, Aretha took the audience to CHURCH!”

7. Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” (2021) Bold, unapologetic, and instantly iconic, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s performance shook the Grammys to its core. Bringing raw sex energy, confidence, and boundary-breaking visuals to the stage, The set became a statement on female autonomy, modern hip-hop, and the evolving face of pop culture, whether audiences were ready or not. Adding to the moment, Cardi B delivered the entire performance while pregnant with her second child. The impact was undeniable: after the broadcast, the FCC reportedly received more than 1,000 consumer complaints, with some viewers labeling the performance “pornographic,” “disgusting,” and “inappropriate for children,” while others compared it to a “strip club.” We loved every bit of it.

8. Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel” (2019) Janelle Monáe delivered funk, freedom, and fearless self-expression in a performance bursting with color and Prince-inspired energy. “Make Me Feel” was a celebration of identity and joy, blending choreography, visuals, and vocals into one unforgettable moment. It felt like art and a party, exactly what the Grammys needed that year.