Villainous Vixens Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard, Jackie Christie, & Drita D’Avanzo Starring In ‘House Of Villains’ Season 3

Source: PEACOCK/ HOUSE OF VILLAINS

Reality TV royalty herself is returning for House Of Villains Season 3, and Peacock has locked in a premiere date of Thursday, February 26, with the first three episodes dropping on that day to kick off the chaos.

This new season will stream exclusively on Peacock and bring together some of the wildest, funniest, and most notorious reality TV personalities under one roof to compete for $200,000 and the title of “America’s Ultimate Supervillain.”

Source: PEACOCK/ HOUSE OF VILLAINS

For those who aren’t already obsessed, this is a one-of-a-kind reality competition series that originally launched on E! in October 2023 before moving to Peacock for its third season.

Love 105.3 RnB? Get more! Join the 105.3 RnB Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Hosted by the hilarious Joel McHale, the show brings together infamous reality TV alums and forces them to scheme, strategize, and throw shade as they compete in challenges, vote each other out, and literally live together in one mansion.

Fans love it for the unpredictability, the tea-spilling confessionals, the shady confrontations, and the pure, juicy drama that only reality villains can deliver. Across the first two seasons, the show has sparked intense social media discussion, from controversial tie votes to jaw-dropping alliances, which keep viewers coming back for more.

Check out the official teaser for the upcoming season below.

Past winners have only added to the legend. Season 1 crowned Tanisha Thomas of Bad Girls Club, while Season 2 saw Safaree Samuels (Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta) snatch victory in a dramatic finale.

Those wins set the bar high, but this next installment promises even bigger battles for that supervillain crown – especially with New York gunning for the title one more time.

Source: PEACOCK/ HOUSE OF VILLAINS

Meet the villains of House Of Villains season 3 on the flip!