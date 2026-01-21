Seen On The Scene: Celebs Sizzle & Slay The Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall/Winter 2026 Show In Paris

The 2026 Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall/Winter 2026 Show was full of looks both on and off the runway.

Paris Fashion Week is in full swing, and our favorite celebs understood the assignment, putting on their best ensembles to attend Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Fall/Winter show on Tuesday, Jan. 20.

Per WWD, Louis Vuitton kicked off the year with an outdoor campaign marking the 130th anniversary of its Monogram motif, which serves as one of the most valuable pieces of intellectual property in luxury history. For his fall men’s collection, creative director Pharrell Williams presented a collection that leaned more into classics than in recent seasons, while simultaneously looking to the future.

For his designs, Williams was channeling Ralph Lauren, whose preppy style is having a revival fueled by Gen-Z.

“Ralph Lauren is a huge inspiration for me,” he said before the show, according to WWD. “But if you think about Savile Row, which he’s largely inspired by, too, and Bond Street, they have the most amazing, noble textiles, like super regal textiles. And it looks good, and it’s very durable — it does last. But what does it do outside of lasting and looking good?”

That’s why the producer wanted to introduce some of the technical materials to the brand that he’s been using at Adidas, citing their patented Climacool technology.

“I think that it’s high time that we bring that to a luxurious platform: properties in fabrics that do things,” he said.

The LV Men’s Creative Director also had the support of his family at the show, with his wife and all four of their kids wearing matching outfits for their rare appearance. The musician’s wife, Helen Lasichanh, was accompanied by their son, Rocket, 17, and his 9-year-old triplet siblings, whose names have not been revealed.

Usher was front row of the show, serving quiet luxury in a Costes ensemble: a long black peacoat, a crisp white tee, a black tie, and Chelsea boots.

Chris Brown was seen rocking a fuchsia-pink cardigan paired with relaxed denim, platform shoes, and a statement hat.

SZA was also in attendance, wearing rich-brown leather coat with pinstripes and classic Vans. But, while the singer looked stunning, some fans couldn’t stomach the fact that she shared a moment with Chris Brown at the show, hugging the controversial musician.

SZA has publicly defended her longtime friend, Megan Thee Stallion, against online harassment and denounced Tory Lanez, who shot Megan in 2020 and is currently serving prison time. As someone who has been outspoken against abuse, as in this situation, fans of the singer were shocked to see her hugging Brown, who has a long history of controversies, arrests, and domestic violence.

