Just One Of Those Slays! A Gallery Of Snazzy Baddies, Suited Up Stunners & Marvelous Miss Thangs Who Understood The Assignment At ‘The Boy Is Mine’ Tour

Black folks love a good theme (as evidenced by the next-level slays at Beyonce’s Renaissance and Cowboy Carter Tours) so you already knew the looks would eat when Brandy and Monica requested suited up looks for their wildly successful ‘The Boy Is Mine’ Tour.

In a now-viral Instagram collab post ahead of the Tour opener, the duo announced the suggested dress code that, like cosmic cowboycore during the Cowboy Carter Tour, grew into its own fashion obsession in every city.

“Women in Suits Represent STRENGTH • POWER & UNITY, the duo wrote, setting the tone for a stylish Tour. “If these images are inspiring to you, be sure to dress accordingly during THE BOY IS MINE TOUR. There is No Boy, Just Bosses 😉 @brandy”

Monica later commented on The Neighborhood Talk‘s post with clarification for anyone struggling to put together an outfit for the show.

“…let’s have fun with it! NOT formal NOT mandatory! Make it YOU!” she wrote in the bustling comment section. “It can be sneakers and slacks, shorts and boots, white shirt and a tie with denim DO YOU!”

With that in mind, fans showed up suited up and booted up in eye-catching fashion moments that went viral across social media.

Most recently, dolled up fans flocked to the star-studded Atlanta show where the iconic duo SANG the house down when they weren’t cuttin’ up during their second sold-out stop in the city.

At certain points of the impeccably curated show, fans were transported back to their childhood rooms where beloved classics like Brandy’s “Sittin’ Up In My Room” and Monica’s “Before You Walk Out Of My Life” reverberated through their stereo speakers and Walkman headphones.

In one of the show’s funniest moments, Monica reflected on her now-infamous white heels that she wore in the “Before You Walk Out Of My Life’ video.

“Make sure your grandmas and aunties know these aren’t cool… it’s time to take them off!” she joked while pleading with the crowd to let them go.

And that was only the beginning of Monica’s hilarious shenanigans that continued when she playfully snatched Ray J’s phone while on stage.

“Before we leave here, I am going to take Ray J’s phone. Ray J, give me the phone…give me the phone, Ray,” she said with a smile, waiting for him to hand it over from the pit.

The funny interlude perfectly addressed and wrapped up the hysteria over Ray J’s messy rant about Jay-Z and Beyoncé not showing his sister love despite attending multiple shows and visiting backstage.

Other standout moments (among many) were Brandy’s angelic performance of “Have You Ever,” Monica’s soul-stirring performance of “Why I Love You So Much,” and crowd-pleasing performances by hometown hitmakers Yung Joc, The-Dream, Mariah The Scientist, and YoungBloodZ along with special guest Keyshia Cole.

Source: Black Promoters Collective

Also in the building were some of Atlanta’s biggest names including Usher, Metro Boomin, Da Brat & Judy, and many more.

Powered by the Black Promoters Collective, ‘The Boy Is Mine’ Tour continues to dominate the pop culture consciousness while packing arenas and reminding everyone just how incredibly talented Brandy and Monica are as artists, vocalists, and performers.

With only 3 stops remaining on the Tour (final call!), we highly recommend you cop your tix ASAP (if you haven’t already) to experience one of the best R&B concerts–technically, creatively, and sonically–you’ll ever see.

Have you experienced the Tour? If so, what was your favorite moment? If not, will you be copping tix to one of the last three shows? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of suited up stunners who understood the assignment on the flip.