Golden Globes Nominations Announced: ‘Sinners’ and ‘One Battle After Another’ Receive Multiple Nominations
- 'Sinners' earns multiple nods, including for lead Michael B. Jordan
- Cynthia Erivo makes history with back-to-back musical/comedy lead actress nods
- Ensemble of 'One Battle After Another' highlighted across acting categories
The nominations for the 83rd Golden Globes have been announced.
The nominations for the 83rd Golden Globe Awards were unveiled on Monday, Dec. 8, gearing up for one of the most competitive award seasons in recent memory. With films and television shows across all genres being honored, there are some standout names emerging in multiple categories.
Ryan Coogler’s vampire drama Sinners has become one of the most talked-about movies this awards season, and the Golden Globes are no exception. The film earned multiple nominations, including Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Director for Coogler, and a nod for Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan, who leads the cast.
Sinners also landed recognition in the Original Score category, though one of Jordan’s co-stars and love interests, Hailee Steinfeld, was notably snubbed.
Cynthia Erivo’s role in Wicked: For Good has earned her another Golden Globe nomination — this time in Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. It’s a testament to her powerful performance as Elphaba in the 2024 film’s sequel, which has already swept praise since its theatrical release last month. Erivo’s nomination marks back-to-back recognition in this category and has made history as the first Black woman to garner multiple lead actress nominations in the musical/comedy bracket at the Globes.
Also earning acclaim from the Globes is Teyana Taylor, who received a nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in One Battle After Another. Her nomination highlights how One Battle After Another — the most-nominated film this year — has become a vehicle for standout performances across its ensemble.
Beyond these highlights, the 2026 Golden Globe nominations reflect a wide mix of contenders. Twenty-seven performers became first-time nominees, including Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus), Paul Mescal (Hamnet), Dwayne Johnson (The Smashing Machine), and Michael B. Jordan (Sinners).
The Golden Globes also unveiled a new podcasting category this year, with “Call Her Daddy,” “Good Hang With Amy Poehler” and “Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard” among the nominees.
The 83rd Golden Globe Awards will take place on January 11, 2026, airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
Check out a full list of nominees after the flip:
Best Picture – Drama
Frankenstein
Netflix
Hamnet
Focus Features
It Was Just an Accident
Neon
The Secret Agent
Neon
Sentimental Value
Neon
Sinners
Warner Bros
Best Picture – Comedy Or Musical
Blue Moon
Sony Pictures Classics
Bugonia
Focus Features
Marty Supreme
A24
No Other Choice
Neon
Nouvelle Vague
Netflix
One Battle After Another
Warner Bros
Best Performance By a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Jessie Buckley
Hamnet
Jennifer Lawrence
Die My Love
Renate Reinsve
Sentimental Value
Julia Roberts
After the Hunt
Tessa Thompson
Hedda
Eva Victor
Sorry, Baby
Best Performance By a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Joel Edgerton
Train Dreams
Oscar Isaac
Frankenstein
Dwayne Johnson
The Smashing Machine
Michael B. Jordan
Sinners
Wagner Moura
The Secret Agent
Jeremy Allen White
Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
Best Performance By a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Rose Byrne
If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Cynthia Erivo
Wicked: For Good
Kate Hudson
Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti
One Battle After Another
Amanda Seyfried
The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone
Bugonia
Best Performance By a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Timothée Chalamet
Marty Supreme
George Clooney
Jay Kelly
Leonardo DiCaprio
One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke
Blue Moon
Lee Byung-Hun
No Other Choice
Jesse Plemons
Bugonia
Best Performance By a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Emily Blunt
The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning
Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande
Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas
Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan
Weapons
Teyana Taylor
One Battle After Another
Best Performance By a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Benicio Del Toro
One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi
Frankenstein
Paul Mescal
Hamnet
Sean Penn
One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler
Jay Kelly
Stellan Skarsgård
Sentimental Value
Best Director – Motion Picture
Paul Thomas Anderson
One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler
Sinners
Guillermo del Toro
Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi
It Was Just an Accident
Joachim Trier
Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao
Hamnet
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
It Was Just an Accident (France)
Neon
No Other Choice (South Korea)
Neon
The Secret Agent (Brazil)
Neon
Sentimental Value (Norway)
Neon
Sirāt (Spain)
Neon
The Voice Of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)
Willa
Best Picture – Animated
Arco
Neon
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle
Aniplex, Crunchyroll, Sony Pictures Entertainment
Elio
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
KPop Demon Hunters
Netflix
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Gkids
Zootopia 2
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Paul Thomas Anderson
One Battle After Another
Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie
Marty Supreme
Ryan Coogler
Sinners
Jafar Panahi
It Was Just an Accident
Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier
Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell
Hamnet
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat
Frankenstein
Ludwig Göransson
Sinners
Jonny Greenwood
One Battle After Another
Kangding Ray
Sirāt
Max Richter
Hamnet
Hans Zimmer
F1
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“Dream as One”
Avatar: Fire and Ash
Music by: Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen
Lyrics by: Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen
“Golden”
KPop Demon Hunters
Music by: Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun
Lyrics by: Kim Eun-jae (EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick
“I Lied to You”
Sinners
Music by: Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson
Lyrics by: Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson
“No Place Like Home”
Wicked: For Good
Music by: Stephen Schwartz
Lyrics by: Stephen Schwartz
“The Girl in the Bubble
Wicked: For Good
Music by: Stephen Schwartz
Lyrics by: Stephen Schwartz
“Train Dreams”
Train Dreams
Music by: Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner
Lyrics by: Nick Cave
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Avatar: Fire and Ash
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
F1
Apple Original Films
KPop Demon Hunters
Netflix
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Paramount
Sinners
Warner Bros
Weapons
Warner Bros
Wicked: For Good
Universal
Zootopia 2
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Best Television Series – Drama
The Diplomat
Netflix
The Pitt
HBO Max
Pluribus
Apple TV
Severance
Apple TV
Slow Horses
Apple TV
The White Lotus
HBO Max
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
ABC
The Bear
FX on Hulu
Hacks
HBO Max
Nobody Wants This
Netflix
Only Murders in the Building
Hulu
The Studio
Apple TV
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Adolesence
Netflix
All Her Fault
Peacock
The Beast In Me
Netflix
Black Mirror
Netflix
Dying For Sex
FX on Hulu
The Girlfriend
Prime Video
Best Performance By a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Kathy Bates
Matlock
Britt Lower
Severance
Helen Mirren
MobLand
Bella Ramsay
The Last of Us
Keri Russell
The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn
Pluribus
Best Performance By a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Sterling K. Brown
Paradise
Diego Luna
Andor
Gary Oldman
Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo
Task
Adam Scott
Severance
Noah Wyle
The Pitt
Best Performance By a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Kristen Bell
Nobody Wants This
Ayo Edebiri
The Bear
Selena Gomez
Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne
Poker Face
Jenna Ortega
Wednesday
Jean Smart
Hacks
Best Performance By a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Adam Brody
Nobody Wants This
Steve Martin
Only Murders in the Building
Glen Powell
Chad Powers
Seth Rogen
The Studio
Martin Short
Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White
The Bear
Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Claire Danes
The Beast in Me
Rashida Jones
Black Mirror
Amanda Seyfried
Long Bright River
Sarah Snook
All Her Fault
Michelle Williams
Dying for Sex
Robin Wright
The Girlfriend
Best Performance By a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Jacob Elordi
The Narrow Road to the Deep North
Paul Giamatti
Black Mirror
Stephen Graham
Adolescence
Charlie Hunnam
Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Jude Law
Black Rabbit
Matthew Rhys
The Beast in Me
Best Performance By a Female Actor in a Supporting Role On Television
Carrie Coon
The White Lotus
Erin Doherty
Adolescence
Hannah Einbinder
Hacks
Catherine O’Hara
The Studio
Parker Posey
The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood
The White Lotus
Best Performance By a Male Actor in a Supporting Role On Television
Owen Cooper
Adolescence
Billy Crudup
The Morning Show
Walton Goggins
The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs
The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman
Severance
Ashley Walters
Adolescence
Best Performance In Stand-Up Comedy On Television
Bill Maher
Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
Brett Goldstein
Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart: Acting My Age
Kumail Nanjiani
Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts
Ricky Gervais
Ricky Gervais: Mortality
Sarah Silverman
Sarah Silverman: Postmortem
Best Podcast
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Wondery
Call Her Daddy
SiriusXM
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
Spotify
The Mel Robbins Podcast
SiriusXM
Smartless
SiriusXM
Up First
NPR
