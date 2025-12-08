Listen Live
Golden Globes Nominations Announced: Sinners Gets Multiple Nods

Golden Globes Nominations Announced: ‘Sinners’ and ‘One Battle After Another’ Receive Multiple Nominations

Published on December 8, 2025

  • 'Sinners' earns multiple nods, including for lead Michael B. Jordan
  • Cynthia Erivo makes history with back-to-back musical/comedy lead actress nods
  • Ensemble of 'One Battle After Another' highlighted across acting categories
1 of 5

The nominations for the 83rd Golden Globes have been announced.

"Sinners" European Premiere - Post-Screening Reception
Source: Dave Benett / Getty

The nominations for the 83rd Golden Globe Awards were unveiled on Monday, Dec. 8, gearing up for one of the most competitive award seasons in recent memory. With films and television shows across all genres being honored, there are some standout names emerging in multiple categories.

Ryan Coogler’s vampire drama Sinners has become one of the most talked-about movies this awards season, and the Golden Globes are no exception. The film earned multiple nominations, including Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Director for Coogler, and a nod for Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan, who leads the cast.

Sinners also landed recognition in the Original Score category, though one of Jordan’s co-stars and love interests, Hailee Steinfeld, was notably snubbed.

Cynthia Erivo’s role in Wicked: For Good has earned her another Golden Globe nomination — this time in Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. It’s a testament to her powerful performance as Elphaba in the 2024 film’s sequel, which has already swept praise since its theatrical release last month. Erivo’s nomination marks back-to-back recognition in this category and has made history as the first Black woman to garner multiple lead actress nominations in the musical/comedy bracket at the Globes.

Also earning acclaim from the Globes is Teyana Taylor, who received a nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in One Battle After Another. Her nomination highlights how One Battle After Another — the most-nominated film this year — has become a vehicle for standout performances across its ensemble.

Beyond these highlights, the 2026 Golden Globe nominations reflect a wide mix of contenders. Twenty-seven performers became first-time nominees, including Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus), Paul Mescal (Hamnet), Dwayne Johnson (The Smashing Machine), and Michael B. Jordan (Sinners).

The Golden Globes also unveiled a new podcasting category this year, with “Call Her Daddy,” “Good Hang With Amy Poehler” and “Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard” among the nominees.

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards will take place on January 11, 2026, airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

Check out a full list of nominees after the flip:

Best Picture – Drama

Frankenstein
Netflix

Hamnet
Focus Features

It Was Just an Accident
Neon

The Secret Agent
Neon

Sentimental Value
Neon

Sinners
Warner Bros

Best Picture – Comedy Or Musical

Blue Moon
Sony Pictures Classics

Bugonia
Focus Features

Marty Supreme
A24

No Other Choice
Neon

Nouvelle Vague
Netflix

One Battle After Another
Warner Bros

Best Performance By a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessie Buckley
Hamnet

Jennifer Lawrence
Die My Love

Renate Reinsve
Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts
After the Hunt

Tessa Thompson
Hedda

Eva Victor
Sorry, Baby

Best Performance By a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Joel Edgerton
Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac
Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson
The Smashing Machine

Michael B. Jordan
Sinners

Wagner Moura
The Secret Agent

Jeremy Allen White
Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Best Performance By a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Rose Byrne
If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Cynthia Erivo
Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson
Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti
One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried
The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone
Bugonia

Best Performance By a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Timothée Chalamet
Marty Supreme

George Clooney
Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio
One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke
Blue Moon

Lee Byung-Hun
No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons
Bugonia

Best Performance By a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Emily Blunt
The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning
Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande
Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas
Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan
Weapons

Teyana Taylor
One Battle After Another

Best Performance By a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Benicio Del Toro
One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi
Frankenstein

Paul Mescal
Hamnet

Sean Penn
One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler
Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgård
Sentimental Value

Best Director – Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson
One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler
Sinners

Guillermo del Toro
Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi
It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier
Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao
Hamnet

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

It Was Just an Accident (France)
Neon

No Other Choice (South Korea)
Neon

The Secret Agent (Brazil)
Neon

Sentimental Value (Norway)
Neon

Sirāt (Spain)
Neon

The Voice Of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)
Willa

Best Picture – Animated

Arco
Neon

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle
Aniplex, Crunchyroll, Sony Pictures Entertainment

Elio
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

KPop Demon Hunters
Netflix

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Gkids

Zootopia 2
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson
One Battle After Another

Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie
Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler
Sinners

Jafar Panahi
It Was Just an Accident

Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier
Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell
Hamnet

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat
Frankenstein

Ludwig Göransson
Sinners

Jonny Greenwood
One Battle After Another

Kangding Ray
Sirāt

Max Richter
Hamnet

Hans Zimmer
F1

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Dream as One”
Avatar: Fire and Ash
Music by: Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen
Lyrics by: Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen

“Golden”
KPop Demon Hunters
Music by: Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun
Lyrics by: Kim Eun-jae (EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick

“I Lied to You”
Sinners
Music by: Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson
Lyrics by: Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson

“No Place Like Home”
Wicked: For Good
Music by: Stephen Schwartz
Lyrics by: Stephen Schwartz

“The Girl in the Bubble
Wicked: For Good
Music by: Stephen Schwartz
Lyrics by: Stephen Schwartz

“Train Dreams”
Train Dreams
Music by: Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner
Lyrics by: Nick Cave

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Avatar: Fire and Ash
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

F1
Apple Original Films

KPop Demon Hunters
Netflix

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Paramount

Sinners
Warner Bros

Weapons
Warner Bros

Wicked: For Good
Universal

Zootopia 2
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Best Television Series – Drama

The Diplomat
Netflix

The Pitt
HBO Max

Pluribus
Apple TV

Severance
Apple TV

Slow Horses
Apple TV

The White Lotus
HBO Max

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary
ABC

The Bear
FX on Hulu

Hacks
HBO Max

Nobody Wants This
Netflix

Only Murders in the Building
Hulu

The Studio
Apple TV

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Adolesence
Netflix

All Her Fault
Peacock

The Beast In Me
Netflix

Black Mirror
Netflix

Dying For Sex
FX on Hulu

The Girlfriend
Prime Video

Best Performance By a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Kathy Bates
Matlock

Britt Lower
Severance

Helen Mirren
MobLand

Bella Ramsay
The Last of Us

Keri Russell
The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn
Pluribus

Best Performance By a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Sterling K. Brown
Paradise

Diego Luna
Andor

Gary Oldman
Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo
Task

Adam Scott
Severance

Noah Wyle
The Pitt

Best Performance By a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell
Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri
The Bear

Selena Gomez
Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne
Poker Face

Jenna Ortega
Wednesday

Jean Smart
Hacks

Best Performance By a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody
Nobody Wants This

Steve Martin
Only Murders in the Building

Glen Powell
Chad Powers

Seth Rogen
The Studio

Martin Short
Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White
The Bear

Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Claire Danes
The Beast in Me

Rashida Jones
Black Mirror

Amanda Seyfried
Long Bright River

Sarah Snook
All Her Fault

Michelle Williams
Dying for Sex

Robin Wright
The Girlfriend

Best Performance By a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Jacob Elordi
The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Paul Giamatti
Black Mirror

Stephen Graham
Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam
Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jude Law
Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys
The Beast in Me

Best Performance By a Female Actor in a Supporting Role On Television

Carrie Coon
The White Lotus

Erin Doherty
Adolescence

Hannah Einbinder
Hacks

Catherine O’Hara
The Studio

Parker Posey
The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood
The White Lotus

Best Performance By a Male Actor in a Supporting Role On Television

Owen Cooper
Adolescence

Billy Crudup
The Morning Show

Walton Goggins
The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs
The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman
Severance

Ashley Walters
Adolescence

Best Performance In Stand-Up Comedy On Television

Bill Maher
Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?

Brett Goldstein
Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life

Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart: Acting My Age

Kumail Nanjiani
Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts

Ricky Gervais
Ricky Gervais: Mortality

Sarah Silverman
Sarah Silverman: Postmortem

Best Podcast

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Wondery

Call Her Daddy
SiriusXM

Good Hang with Amy Poehler
Spotify

The Mel Robbins Podcast
SiriusXM

Smartless
SiriusXM

Up First
NPR

The post Golden Globes Nominations Announced: ‘Sinners’ and ‘One Battle After Another’ Receive Multiple Nominations appeared first on Bossip.

