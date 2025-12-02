Northwestern Will Pay $75M To Restore Federal Funding 

Source: peterspiro / Getty

One of the Trump administration’s key targets through its second term has been higher education. The administration has launched investigations into colleges and universities for “antisemitism” (students being vocally pro-Palestine), “discriminatory practices” (diversity, inclusion, and equity practices). It has withheld federal funding from several schools. Northwestern is one of the many schools that have been affected by the Trump administration’s crusade against “wokeness” and has agreed to pay the federal government $75 million to restore its frozen federal funding.

According to AP, President Donald Trump froze nearly $800 million in grants for the school earlier this year. The pulled funding led to layoffs and the resignation of former school President Michael Schill. The administration has continually said the school hasn’t done enough to combat antisemitism. Which is high-key crazy considering President Donald Trump has a history of hanging out with Holocaust deniers and has recently defended Tucker Carlson for doing the same.

Northwestern’s agreement with the Trump administration will see it pay the U.S. Treasury $75 million over three years. The deal also nullifies the Deering Meadow agreement that the school reached with pro-Palestine protesters to curb on-campus protests. The agreement doesn’t give the Trump administration a say in Northwestern’s hiring practices, admissions, or curriculum. “I would not have signed this agreement without provisions ensuring that is the case,” interim university president Henry Bienen told AP.

The deal also requires Northwestern to continue to comply with the Trump administration’s guidance regarding DEI initiatives, “socialize international students” with the norms of a campus with open debate, and ostracize trans students under the guise of Title IX.

“The reforms reflect bold leadership at Northwestern, and they are a roadmap for institutional leaders around the country that will help rebuild public trust in our colleges and universities,” Education Secretary Linda McMahon said in a statement.

You know, I feel like people’s trust in colleges isn’t falling due to “wokeness,” but instead by how much debt is incurred to obtain a degree that doesn’t seem to hold any weight in the modern work force. Maybe it’s just me, but I feel like solving that problem would be a better use of the Trump administration’s time than whatever this whole song and dance is supposed to be.

Northwestern is only the latest school that’s agreed to pay the Trump administration to restore funding. Earlier this year, Columbia University agreed to pay the Trump administration $200 million to end several investigations into the school. Brown also settled with the Trump administration, which led to the school ending its DEI initiatives in order to restore its federal funding.

Despite a federal judge ruling against the Department of Education’s anti-DEI policies, colleges and universities have struggled to maintain their academic independence while also trying to appease the incredibly vindictive Trump administration. The Department of Education sent an offer to nine universities in October, asking them to commit to its political agenda for preferential access to federal funds. While the University of Texas said they were honored to be included in the offer (shocker), the rest of the schools rejected it due to concerns that it would impede their academic freedom.

