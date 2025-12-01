From WNBA to WWE: Meet Anriel Howard, AKA Lash Legend

Mastered new skills, from body slams to high-flying moves, stretching herself physically and emotionally.

Leveraged basketball discipline, work ethic, and mental toughness to thrive in WWE's rigorous training.

Redefining success by embracing new challenges and shining in a different arena.

Source: WWE / Getty

Anriel Howard, a name once celebrated on the hardwood courts of the WNBA, is now making waves in a completely different arena: the world of WWE. Her journey from professional basketball player to WWE superstar is a powerful story of reinvention, athleticism, and sheer determination, proving that talent and drive know no bounds. Reflecting on her transition, Howard shares, “Switching gears from the WNBA to WWE wasn’t just about learning new moves—it was about believing in myself all over again.” She adds, “In the WNBA, I learned what discipline really meant. In WWE, I’m learning how to express my strength in a whole new way—physically, emotionally, and creatively. It’s been humbling and empowering at the same time.” Howard also notes, “There were days when I questioned everything, but I always reminded myself that greatness doesn’t come from comfort zones. Stepping into the ring is me stepping into my purpose.”

Howard’s athletic prowess was evident long before she stepped into a wrestling ring. A standout basketball player, she made a name for herself in college at both Texas A&M and Mississippi State before being drafted into the WNBA by the Seattle Storm in 2019. Known for her tenacity, strength, and incredible rebounding skills, Howard was a force to be reckoned with on the court. Her professional basketball career was a testament to her elite athletic ability and competitive spirit.

Source: WWE / Getty

The transition from the basketball court to the wrestling ring, however, was not without its hurdles. While both sports demand peak physical conditioning, the specific skill sets are vastly different. Howard had to trade in her jump shot for body slams and her defensive stance for high-flying maneuvers. “In wrestling, you use your body in ways you never would on the court,” Howard explains. “Learning to fall safely, to move with purpose, and to connect with the crowd—it stretched me in every way.” This required a complete re-learning of body mechanics, from mastering how to take a bump to understanding the intricate psychology of in-ring storytelling. Reflecting on this journey, she shares, “Some days were tough, but every challenge in WWE taught me something new, not just about the sport—but about myself.” It was a challenging shift that tested her resilience and adaptability in new ways.

Despite the challenges, Howard’s background as a professional athlete gave her a significant edge. The discipline, work ethic, and mental toughness honed over years of high-level basketball competition were directly transferable to the rigorous training regimen at the WWE Performance Center. Her explosive power, agility, and court awareness translated seamlessly into dynamic in-ring movement and the ability to react instinctively during a match. The very attributes that made her a formidable opponent in the WNBA—strength, athleticism, and a commanding presence—have become the cornerstones of her new persona in WWE.

Source: WWE / Getty

Anriel Howard’s journey is a compelling example of how passion and perseverance can forge a new path. By embracing a new challenge and leveraging her existing strengths, she is carving out a promising career in WWE, captivating a whole new audience. Her story serves as an inspiration, showing that with courage and hard work, it’s possible to redefine success and shine brightly in more than one arena.

From WNBA to WWE: Meet Anriel Howard, AKA Lash Legend was originally published on rnbphilly.com