Flop To Fan Favorite: Kim Kardashian Claps Back As ‘All’s Fair’ Breaks Hulu’s 3-Year Record After 0% Rotten Tomatoes Rating
Critics dragged All’s Fair as “the worst TV drama ever” with a 0% Rotten Tomatoes rating, but Kim Kardashian is having the last laugh while fans rave about the record-breaking debut on Hulu.
Is Kimmy Kakes’ new series a beloved (gavel) banger or one of the worst TV shows critics have ever seen? Somehow, the answer is yes. The infamous influencer hit back at the headlines by trolling everyone who trashed All’s Fair in a recent Instagram post.
“Have you tuned in to the most Have you tuned in to the most critically acclaimed show of the year!?!?!? All’s Fair streaming now on @hulu and @disneyplus,” she wrote. The trolling caption accompanied a carousel of stunning photos from the series premiere and critics’ bottom-of-the-barrel reviews. She juxtaposed the scathing feedback with viewers showing love for the “C*NTIEST, CHICEST, CAMPIEST piece of television” ever.
Although many fans still don’t defend her “terrible” acting, if anyone can flip a scandal into a success, it’s Kim. And that makes her the perfect leading lady for the legal drama, whether the serious media professionals hate or really hate the show.
Glenn Close & Niecy Nash-Betts Enter The Chat About Critics’ Comments
Some comments claim that the reality TV titan’s Botox is stronger than her performance, but she’s surrounded by top-tier talent. The cast features a stunning squad of Hollywood’s heavy hitters, including Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, and Niecy Nash-Betts.
Kim poked fun at the unfortunate feedback, but her co-stars went even harder. Close took to Instagram with a drawing of the cast surrounding a steaming pot of “critic-bunny stew,” a reference to her iconic role in Fatal Attraction.
Beloved baddie Nash-Betts cosigned and reposted the threatening throwback. In another post, the Claws star added, “Critics said no. Audiences said yes!”
Check out the All’s Fair director’s feedback on Kim Kardashian’s acting skills and why fans can’t get enough of the show after the jump!
The Fans Have Spoken! All’s Fair Delivered The Lines, Looks & Laughs They Needed
It seems that early reviewers expected a serious high-stakes drama like Hulu’s Reasonable Doubt, but series director and executive producer Anthony Hemingway told The Hollywood Reporter that they got it all wrong. He and creator Ryan Murphy set out to create “a world that allows viewers to fulfill a fantasy, or to see themselves and find the representation in all these different characters.”
Fans are here for the legal vixen vibes at the all-women law firm of Grant, Ronson, and Greene. They can’t get enough of the hilarious one-liners, pop culture references like Kim’s character, Allura, embodying Beyoncé’s “Hold Up” video, over-the-top storylines, and look after look of fresh-off-the-runway designer drip.
The fashion alone makes every scene a viral moment waiting to happen, like Allura in the office, trading in legal briefs for a thong on display in Jean Paul Gaultier.
All’s Fair Director Weighs In On Kim Kardashian’s Acting Skills & Terrible Reviews
The Kardashians star can clearly fill out that peek-a-boo pinstripe skirt, but she had even bigger shoes to fill onscreen with an all-star cast. Although this was only Kim’s second scripted series after American Horror Story, Hemingway praised her work ethic.
Despite her dedication to her children and multiple businesses, she was always prepared, embraced the responsibility of leading a show, and worked to overcome challenges to emote onscreen. Hemingway assured that work pays off for Kim to tap into Allura’s backstory and emotions throughout the season.
When it comes to the trash-tastic reviews, Hemingway echoes fans who say to come for the vibes and stay for the fun rather than take it seriously.
“Don’t come at it with such a critical or literal frame of mind. It strikes a different tone, and it will evolve over time; it will get more human. Something that was important to Ryan was fulfilling fantasies. [He was] wanting people to see what they may not be able to obtain, but can escape into and live out through an entertainment space. [He wanted to] give some wish fulfillment and light to this world,” he continued.
That gamble paid off because the shocking slamming of the show only gave it more promotion. The backlash turned to buzz as even hate-watchers buckeld in to enjoy the ridiculous ride.
Now, Deadline reports that All’s Fair launched at #1 with “Hulu Originals’ biggest scripted series premiere in three years, amassing 3.2M views globally after three days of streaming.”
What do you think of All’s Fair and Kim Kardashian’s performance?
