Social Media Buzzes Over Long-Awaited 'Michael' Trailer

The Moonwalker, The Myth, The Legend Dazzles In Electric Teaser Trailer For Long-Awaited Biopic ‘Michael’

Social meda buzzes over highly anticipated 'Michael' teaser trailer

Published on November 7, 2025

Michael asset

Source: Lionsgate Pictures

Social media is ABLAZE over the long-awaited Michael teaser trailer that dazzled its way to 30 million views in only 6 hours as the definitive first look at the highly anticipated biopic.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua–the second highest grossing Black director of all-time, Michael stars MJ’s nephew Jaafar Jackson (Jermaine’s son) as the King of Pop in the glossy film that seemingly captures the spirit of music’s most golden era.

Check out the teaser trailer below:

Naturally, fans dissected every moment of the teaser including the now-viral reveal of Jaafar Jackson’s large prosthetic nose that sparked endless debate over accuracy vs. mockery across the internet.

Whether you appreciate the accuracy or think they did too much, it’s clear the film isn’t scared to address every part of MJ’s iconic career.

At one point, the film was rumored to be 4 HOURS before later being teased as a potential 2-part event.

When asked by an analyst about Part 2 of the film, Lionsgate Motion Picture Chair Adam Fogelson teased that “more Michael” could be announced right after the first film is released, per World of Reel.

“…we’ve had the great pleasure of seeing the director’s cut of the first film, and it is exceptional,” he said on a recent earnings call.

“While we’re not yet ready to confirm plans for a second film, I can tell you that the creative team is hard at work making sure that we’re in a position to deliver more Michael soon after we release the first film.”

Based on the rousing reception, Michael is primed to be one of 2026’s biggest hits when it moonwalks into theaters April 24, 2026 and is already stirring up hysteria that you can see on the flip.

The Moonwalker, The Myth, The Legend Dazzles In Electric Teaser Trailer For Long-Awaited Biopic ‘Michael’ was originally published on bossip.com

