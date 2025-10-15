An Unexpected Pregnancy & More Messiness: Meet The Attractive Austin Singles Of ‘Married At First Sight’ Season 19

1 of 6 ❯ ❮

Source: Photo courtesy of Peacock / Married at First Sight On Oct. 23, love, risk, and reality collide in Austin, Texas, as ten brave singles take the ultimate leap of faith in Married at First Sight Season 19. In this bold social experiment, participants will marry a stranger—meeting for the first time at the altar—then head off on romantic honeymoons before moving in together as husband and wife. RELATED: #MAFS Exclusive Clip: Emem Walks Out After Ikechi Says He 'Doesn't Feel Like He's In A Marriage' Over the course of eight weeks, the newlyweds will dive headfirst into married life—sharing homes, merging routines, and confronting real-life challenges—to determine if their connection can evolve into a lasting, lifelong love. At the end of the journey, each couple must make a tough decision: stay married and build a future together, or part ways for good. Returning to guide the couples through the highs and lows of marriage are relationship experts Pastor Cal Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, and Dr. Pia Holec, who offer insight, tools, and support as the newlyweds navigate their emotional—and often unpredictable—paths. Judging by the trailer released on Oct. 1, this season promises explosive drama and surprising twists, including heated arguments, emotional miscommunication, and even an unexpected pregnancy that could change everything for one couple. As one cast member says, "Marriages are just like life, everything can be flipped upside down in a day." Married at First Sight will premiere on Oct. 23 with four new episodes, and a new batch will roll out every Thursday, guaranteed to keep you guessing and binge-watching. As we gear up for this unforgettable season, let's meet the Austin singles who are ready to take a chance on love, whether they're saying "I do" for forever or "I'm out" by decision day. Check out the full cast of Season 19 after the flip. An Unexpected Pregnancy & More Messiness: Meet The Attractive Austin Singles Of 'Married At First Sight' Season 19 was originally published on bossip.com

JOSH + JALYN Josh, 31, is a contractor. Josh is in a secure, emotionally mature phase of life and feels truly ready for marriage. Growing up without a steady family life, he's eager to create the stable, loving family he always desired. He believes this bold leap of faith, with the help of the experts, could lead to his perfect partner. Source: Photo courtesy of Peacock / Married at First Sight Jalyn, 27, is a realtor. After a turbulent experience with dating, Jalyn took a step back from her love life to focus on her career and herself. Now, thriving professionally and secure in who she is, she knows this once-in-a-lifetime journey is the perfect way to find true love, once and for all. Source: Photo courtesy of Peacock / Married at First Sight

PAT + RHONDA Pat, 59, is a space operations consultant. She was married for 30 years, but once his kids left for college, he prioritized his own needs, which led to a divorce. Since then, he's had relationships, but none with that special spark. Pat believes that there are no guarantees in life and the scariest risks are often the most rewarding. With his adventurous spirit and open heart, Pat is eager to see what this high-stakes journey will bestow. Source: Photo courtesy of Peacock / Married at First Sight Rhonda, 63, is a performance marketing exec. A true romantic at heart, Rhonda has been on a 25-year search for love. Twice married, she raised four kids and now craves a partner to share her next chapter with. After crazy experiences on dating apps, she couldn't be more ready to put her trust in this unique matchmaking process with the experts at the helm. Source: Photo courtesy of Peacock / Married at First Sight

DERREK + MEGHANN Derrek, 38, is chief automator. He has lived and dated all over the world, but he has always known that surface-level connections weren't enough. An entrepreneur in health and wellness, he's ambitious and passionate about longevity and balance. He wants an equal who shares those values. For him, Married at First Sight offers the chance to find love as grounded and meaningful as the life he's built. Source: Photo courtesy of Peacock / Married at First Sight Meghann, 37, works as a realtor. Single for seven years, Meghann had perpetually struggled with work-life balance while juggling her family business and a blossoming real estate career. Tired of dating apps, she is ready to trust the experts in finding her a life partner and love. Source: Photo courtesy of Peacock / Married at First Sight

CHAD + BELYNDA Chad, 54, is a real estate exec. Chad has never fully embraced the bachelor lifestyle; he has always preferred to be in a relationship. Although divorced three times, he has learned invaluable lessons and refuses to give up hope. After three years of being single, he's ready to try again, this time putting his trust in the hands of the Married at First Sight experts. Source: Photo courtesy of Peacock / Married at First Sight Belynda, 47, is an esthetic sales consultant. She is excited to embark on this meaningful adventure, knowing she has so much love to give. Having finally healed from her parents' divorce, as well as her own, she carries instrumental wisdom for this next chapter. Open to the experts' guidance and committed to putting in the work, she's determined to build a lasting love. Source: Photo courtesy of Peacock / Married at First Sight

WILL + BRITTANY Will, 30, is a consultant. After dedicating years to his college education and establishing a career, Will is finally ready for marriage. Financially secure and confident with where he's at, Will admits he hasn't been the best at choosing partners for himself. That's why he's turned to Married at First Sight, hopeful it will lead to his lifelong match. Source: Photo courtesy of Peacock Brittany, 29, is a strategic HR business partner. Brittany has dreamed of being a wife for as long as she can remember. However, in adulthood, her relationships seemed to stall at the "three-month mark," leaving her longing for something more meaningful. After previously applying to Married at First Sight and not being matched, Brittany now appreciates this second chance as fate and is drawn to a process that starts with the ultimate commitment. Source: Photo courtesy of Peacock Will you be watching Married at First Sight season 19 when it premieres on Peacock?