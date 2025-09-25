Listen Live
Social Media Reacts To Rihanna's Sweet Baby Girl Reveal

ThRih-Peat! Here’s What Happened When Rihanna Rih-vealed Her Precious Baby Girl, Rocki Irish Mayers

Social media goes gaga over Rihanna's sweet baby girl reveal

Published on September 25, 2025

After months of (impatient) anticipation, Rihanna finally revealed her precious baby girl, Rocki Irish Mayers, in super viral posts that skyrocketed to millions of Likes across social media.

The superstar mogul and her smitten rapper boo A$AP Rocky welcomed the bundle of joy after being vocal about wanting a daughter since they first started expanding their family.

Earlier this year, the power couple, who have two sons, RZA Athelston (born in 2022) and Riot Rose (who arrived in 2023), announced that they were expecting baby No. 3 at this year’s Met Gala.

From the moment they started their ever-growing family, it was clear how much the couple loves being parents.

Back in April 2024, prior to her third pregnancy, Rihanna opened up about how many more kids she wants to have.

“As many as God wants me to have,” said Rih during a conversation with stylist Mel Ottenberg for Interview Magazine. “I don’t know what God wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course if it’s another boy, it’s another boy.”

Fast-forward to this summer where Extra host Terri Seymour asked the Pop star-turned-mogul about fans’ desires for a daughter, asking, “Oh, my gosh, are you guys going to be so hurt if it’s a boy?”

“I think we’re secretly hoping you have a girl, secretly, because you’ve got your two sweet, sweet boys,” Seymour explained before asking: “And do you want a girl?”

“I’ve always wanted a girl,” Rihanna admitted. “God knows best, right? And I love my boys.”

In the same interview, the Fenty founder said that RZA and Riot are “delighted” to be getting a younger sibling, and confirmed that she and Rocky will also be giving their third-born a name that begins with the letter R.

“I mean, of course,” she said. “It’s tradition at this point.”

Do you think Rih-Rih and Rocky are done making babies? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over Rih’s sweet baby girl reveal on the flip.

ThRih-Peat! Here's What Happened When Rihanna Rih-vealed Her Precious Baby Girl, Rocki Irish Mayers  was originally published on bossip.com

