Donald Trump Links Tylenol To Autism With Unproven Data

Donald Trump & His Health Department Use Unproven Data To Link Tylenol With Autism

"Taking Tylenol is, uh, not good. I'll say it. It's not good."

Published on September 22, 2025

Donald Trump Links Tylenol To Autism With Unproven Data
SAUL LOEB / Donald Trump

As expected, Donald Trump’s big announcement about autism was nothing but a big hot a** mess.

Flanked by his crackpot Head of Health and Human Services, Robert F Kennedy Jr., Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary, National Institutes of Health Director Jay Bhattacharya, and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator TV doctor, Mehmet Oz, Trump, without a shred of proof, linked Tylenol to autism. 

Trump has been teasing this “big announcement” for days and began his rambling press conference, proclaiming, “Taking Tylenol is, uh, not good. I’ll say it. It’s not good.”

In a press conference that was eerily reminiscent of his COVID-19 presser, where he suggested that Americans inject bleach into their bodies to fight the novel virus, Trump couldn’t even pronounce the commonly used pain reliever’s name while reading a prepared statement.

In another moment, with some confirmation from the white Dr. Sebi, aka RFK Jr., Trump claimed the Amish don’t have autism because they don’t take any of the medications or vaccines or, as he called it, “junk” that millions of Americans have been taking for years.

Donald Trump Promises To End Autism By The End of His Term

While also stating that his administration will be issuing a warning to doctors not to recommend acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol and other widely used medications, to pregnant women, claiming it might be linked to autism, he also announced the FDA approved the use of a chemotherapy drug called leucovorin to treat the symptoms of autism.

Before you even ask, there is little evidence that the drug even works against the disorder, while also vowing to eliminate it by the end of his term.

It hasn’t even been a year yet, and this administration has already gone off the rails. You can see more reactions to this bonkers announcement in the gallery below.

Donald Trump & His Health Department Use Unproven Data To Link Tylenol With Autism  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

