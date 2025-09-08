Moments We Loved From The 2025 Creative Arts Emmys
Creative Arts Emmys 2025: Beyoncé, Kendrick, Obama & ‘SNL’ Shine
The 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards spotlighted power players inching closer to iconic status. From Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar moments away from an EGOT to Barack Obama’s third Emmy win, the awards were a moment to remember. Check out some of the highlights inside.
Beyoncé & Kendrick Lamar Take Big Steps Toward EGOT
Beyoncé secured her very first Emmy, winning Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Programming for her Beyoncé Bowl halftime show on Netflix. Her entry in the EGOT race at last. Kendrick Lamar kept his winning streak alive, taking home Outstanding Music Direction for his Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, putting him just one step away from EGOT status. If you can count his Pulitzer, then he is possibly on the path toward PEGOT.
Barack Obama Wins His Third Consecutive Emmy
Former President Barack Obama picked up his third Emmy for Outstanding Narrator for Netflix’s environmental docuseries Our Oceans. He wasn’t in attendance, but comedian Jordan Klepper accepted on his behalf. This win follows two previous Emmy victories for his narration work on other Netflix documentaries.
SNL’s Golden Anniversary is Taking No Prisoners
Celebrating its 50th season, SNL50: The Anniversary Special dominated the night, sweeping seven Creative Arts Emmys. Honors included directing, writing, makeup, hairstyling, lighting, picture editing, and production design. Looks like late night still runs the show.
Other Notable Winners
- Jimmy Kimmel was crowned Outstanding Game Show Host for Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, extending his haul to three Emmys.
- Julie Andrews earned her third Emmy—and first since 2005—for voice-over work on Bridgerton at age 89.
- In technical categories, Apple TV+ comedies like The Studio and Severance and limited series crowd favorites The Penguin claimed multiple craft awards, powering a strong creative showing for narrative series.
As the creative warriors of television take center stage, these awards celebrated both the well-deserved spotlight on industry legends and the unsung artistry behind the scenes.
Creative Arts Emmys 2025: Beyoncé, Kendrick, Obama & ‘SNL’ Shine was originally published on globalgrind.com
