Listen Live
Local

June Celebrates Black Music Month

Published on June 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
The reggae guitarist.

Source: suteishi / Getty

As June unfolds, music lovers across the nation are honoring Black Music Month, a time dedicated to recognizing the rich contributions of African American musicians and artists.

Since its inception by President Jimmy Carter in 1979 as Black Music Month, this annual celebration highlights the profound impact of Black musicians on American culture. From jazz to hip-hop, gospel to blues, Black artists have shaped and revolutionized genres, leaving an indelible mark on the global music landscape.

Throughout the month, various events, performances, and tributes will take place, showcasing the diversity and influence of Black music. It’s a time for reflection, appreciation, and celebration of the extraordinary talents that continue to inspire and resonate with audiences worldwide.

RELATED TAGS

Black Music Month charlotte local music North Carolina south carolina

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
Obituaries

Roy Jones Jr. announces his son, Deandre, died by suicide

Celebrity

Is It Over? Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Reportedly Reach A Divorce Settlement 

1053rnb app
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone

105.3 RnB Text Club Graphic
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

Join 105.3 RnB Mobile Text Club!

Salute to Seniors Digital Yearbook 2.4 | iOne Local | 2024-06-10
Contests

Upload graduation photo: Enter to win a NEW laptop

Entertainment

Amber Rose Faces Backlash After Endorsing Donald Trump for 2024 Election

13 items
Entertainment

What’s a ‘Black Job’? Social Media Reacts to Trump’s Presidential Debate Remarks

Charles Schwab Challenge - Round One
Local

Professional Golfer, NC Native Grayson Murray Died By Suicide

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close