Listen Live
Local

Rowan County Resident Clinches Million Dollar Scratch-Off Victory

Published on June 6, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
New York City Economy

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Jonathan Ramsey, hailing from Cleveland, recently struck gold with a $10 scratch-off ticket, securing the premier $1 million jackpot in a freshly launched scratch-off game.

According to WCCB, Ramsey’s stroke of luck came courtesy of a Loteria ticket purchased from Community Grocery on Statesville Boulevard in Cleveland.

Upon his visit to lottery headquarters on Wednesday to claim his windfall, Ramsey was faced with a pivotal decision. He could opt for a $50,000 annuity paid out over 20 years or take a lump sum of $600,000. Opting for the latter, Ramsey received $429,003 after mandatory state and federal tax deductions.

Launched in March, the $1,000,000 Loteria game boasted four top prizes of $1 million, with Ramsey clinching the initial victory. Presently, three $1 million prizes remain up for grabs.

RELATED TAGS

local Lottery North Carolina scratch-off

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
Pop Culture

Boy Meets World star Trina McGee announced she’s pregnant at 54

Entertainment

The-Dream Accused of Rape & Sexual Battery In New Lawsuit

Sports

Panthers unveil Bank of America Stadium renovations

1053rnb app
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone

105.3 RnB Text Club Graphic
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

Join 105.3 RnB Mobile Text Club!

Entertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

Politics

Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial

Black History Month

The Best Of Black History Month 2023

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close