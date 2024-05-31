Listen Live
Concord Man’s Intuition Nets Him $5 Million Scratch-Off Win

Published on May 31, 2024

Eric Walker from Concord followed his intuition and purchased a $30 lottery ticket, leading to a life-changing $5 million win. Opting for annual payments of $250,000 over 20 years, Walker’s fortunate ticket, a 200X The Cash purchase from the Food Lion on Main Street in Locust, was acquired before his shift commenced.

Walker, securing the game’s first $5 million top prize, promptly shared the news with his wife.

“She just kept saying, ‘What, what, what,’” he laughed.

Upon collecting his prize on Thursday, he faced a decision: receive the winnings as a lump sum of $3 million or opt for the annuity. According to WCCB, Walker chose the latter, receiving the initial payment of $250,000, amounting to $178,759 after taxes.

Over the next two decades, Walker will receive annual payments of $250,000 until the full $5 million is disbursed.

