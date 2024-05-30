Listen Live
Lincoln County Woman Wins $120K Jackpot with Family Birthdays

Published on May 30, 2024

Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches Over 1 Billion Dollars

Using her family’s birthdays, a Lincoln County woman secures a $120,000 jackpot. Melinda Boyce’s stroke of luck came with a $1 Cash 5 ticket purchased through online play for the May 22 drawing.

Her winning moment came via an email notification, prompting her to claim her prize at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Wednesday. According to WBTV, after taxes, Boyce walked away with $85,800.

Intent on financial responsibility, she aims to allocate her winnings towards bill payments and savings.

Read the full story here

