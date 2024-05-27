Listen Live
Chuck E. Cheese Confirms Retention of Animatronic Band

Published on May 27, 2024

Northridge location of Chuck E. Cheese is soon going to be the last remaining pizza center to house an animatronic band

Source: Mel Melcon / Getty

Chuck E. Cheese’s Pineville location will retain its iconic animatronic band, as confirmed by a spokesperson for the company.

This site in Pineville will stand as one of only two destinations on the East Coast featuring a full stage animatronic band, alongside the Chuck E. Cheese’s venue in Hicksville, New York.

Additionally, visitors to the Pineville location can enjoy an exclusive exhibition of Chuck E. Cheese memorabilia.

According to WBTV, a survey conducted by the company revealed that 95% of fans expressed a preference for the Chuck E. Retro theme. This sentiment was reflected in their desire for nostalgic merchandise, a retro arcade zone, and themed décor and memorabilia.

Read the full story here

charlotte children Chuck E Cheese kids local North Carolina

