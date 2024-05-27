Chuck E. Cheese Confirms Retention of Animatronic Band

Chuck E. Cheese’s Pineville location will retain its iconic animatronic band, as confirmed by a spokesperson for the company.
This site in Pineville will stand as one of only two destinations on the East Coast featuring a full stage animatronic band, alongside the Chuck E. Cheese’s venue in Hicksville, New York.
Additionally, visitors to the Pineville location can enjoy an exclusive exhibition of Chuck E. Cheese memorabilia.
According to WBTV, a survey conducted by the company revealed that 95% of fans expressed a preference for the Chuck E. Retro theme. This sentiment was reflected in their desire for nostalgic merchandise, a retro arcade zone, and themed décor and memorabilia.
-
Alleged Video Surveillance Footage of Diddy Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]
-
How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone
-
Join 105.3 RnB Mobile Text Club!
-
Photos of scene where several officers were shot in east Charlotte
-
UNCC Students Rally Against Discontinuation of D.E.I. Program
-
Apartment Complex Suffers $850K in Damages Due to Grill Fire
-
End of Watch: 4 officers killed in Charlotte shooting
-
Brian McKnight’s Detroit Concert Canceled After Deadbeat Dad Allegations, Social Media Piles On