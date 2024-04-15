Curtis Strange Recaps Scottie Scheffler’s Dominance In Augusta

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Over the weekend was the 88th edition of The Masters and the event was dominated for the 2nd time in 3 years by Scottie Scheffler, former Two Time Major Champ and Golf Analyst for ESPN Curtis Strange recapped another eventful weekend in Augusta with Kyle Bailey.

When discussing the dominance of Scottie Scheffler, Curtis told Kyle that he has never really had a bad day over the last 2 years and plays like a robot. It seems like it is hard to get him out of a rhythm as Curtis told Kyle he is doing Tiger-Esque things right now, but he never gets too high or low in regards to the game.

Curtis would also venture into the unknown future of the PGA-LIV drama, and why he thinks runner-up Ludvig Aberg is destined for greatness as well.

