Charlotte Brewery Harnesses Solar Power to Craft Brews

Published on March 22, 2024

Solar power is experiencing surging demand nationwide, as reported by the Energy Information Administration. In the United States, shipments of solar panels hit record levels last year, marking a notable 10% increase, while simultaneously witnessing a decline in costs. North Carolina, in particular, boasts a robust landscape of over 900 business-owned renewable energy projects. Among these initiatives are 25 establishments within the brewing, distillery, and winery sectors powered by clean energy.

According to Spectrum News, Charlotte, North Carolina, is home to a notable example of this trend: the city’s sole solar-powered brewery.

“I had spent about 10 years at Bank of America, which is a pretty long time to be in corporate, and I was really looking for a side project,” said Chris Goulet, part-owner of Birdsong Brewing Company.

About 12 years ago, that side project evolved into Birdsong Brewing, one of the pioneering breweries in the Queen City.

Read the full story here

Solar power station energy storage
