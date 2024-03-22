Listen Live
Local

Appreciation for Anita Stroud

Published on March 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
wrapped Christmas or other holiday handmade present in white paper with gold ribbon on colored background. Present box, decoration of gift on colored table, top view with copy space

Source: Mykola Sosiukin / Getty

Anita Stroud, hailing from impoverished beginnings in South Carolina, devoted her life to serving children in need, particularly during the holiday season. Over the span of five decades, she spearheaded after-school programs and coordinated various activities aimed at nurturing at-risk youth in Charlotte.

Her unwavering commitment extended beyond the school year, as she ensured that her “children” never missed out on the joy of winter celebrations. Stroud orchestrated holiday dinners and festivities, creating cherished memories for those she cared for.

Related Stories

Even after her passing in 1984, the legacy of Anita Stroud lives on through the Anita Stroud Foundation. This organization continues her mission, carrying forth her passion for uplifting and empowering disadvantaged children, ensuring that her legacy of compassion and generosity endures for generations to come.

RELATED TAGS

charlotte gift-giving holiday season local North Carolina

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
Entertainment

Is Porsha Williams Rekindling Romance With Ex Dennis McKinley Amid Divorce from Simon?

wrapped Christmas or other holiday handmade present in white paper with gold ribbon on colored background. Present box, decoration of gift on colored table, top view with copy space
Local

Appreciation for Anita Stroud

Fashion and Style

#MODELMONDAYS: Londone Myers Gets Crafty Off The Runway

Celebrity

Ashanti’s Mother Kind Of Confirms Pregnancy Rumors

1053rnb logo
National

Top 10 Songs Dedicated To Mom

Style & Fashion

You Need To See Lori Harvey’s New Platinum Blonde Pixie Cut

RSMS

Monica Responds To Accusations Of Getting BBL Surgery After Viral Concert Footage Shows Her Curves.

Entertainment

Nene Says Porsha Told Netflix Producers She Didn’t Want To Work With Her Because Of Past Issues

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close