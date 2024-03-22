Appreciation for Anita Stroud

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Anita Stroud, hailing from impoverished beginnings in South Carolina, devoted her life to serving children in need, particularly during the holiday season. Over the span of five decades, she spearheaded after-school programs and coordinated various activities aimed at nurturing at-risk youth in Charlotte.

Her unwavering commitment extended beyond the school year, as she ensured that her “children” never missed out on the joy of winter celebrations. Stroud orchestrated holiday dinners and festivities, creating cherished memories for those she cared for.

Even after her passing in 1984, the legacy of Anita Stroud lives on through the Anita Stroud Foundation. This organization continues her mission, carrying forth her passion for uplifting and empowering disadvantaged children, ensuring that her legacy of compassion and generosity endures for generations to come.