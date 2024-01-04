Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Smiley also addressed another contentious point brought up by Williams, specifically the claim that if they were to collaborate on a project, Smiley would have to wear a dress. Williams suggested that Smiley is a “believable actor” in such roles. Smiley, disregarding the importance of Williams’s contract terms, emphasized that playing diverse characters, including women, doesn’t diminish his manhood. Instead, he sees it as a means to provide for his family.
“We genuinely wish Katt Williams nothing but the best,” Smiley added, emphasizing how he and his family are navigating through a challenging period as they approach the first anniversary of his son’s passing during this “crazy time.”
Rickey Smiley Responds to Katt Williams’s Viral Interview With Shannon Sharpe was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
