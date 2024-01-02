105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Bill Clinton Mentioned 50 Times in Court Papers Related to Jeffrey Epstein’s Sex Trafficking Investigation

In recent court documents related to a sex trafficking investigation, former U.S. President Bill Clinton is mentioned a total of 50 times. The case was filed by Virginia Giuffre, who alleges that Jeffrey Epstein compelled her to engage in sexual encounters with various individuals, including Britain’s Prince Andrew.

Approximately 150 individuals, previously identified as “Jane Does” or “John Does” in related court filings, are expected to be publicly identified when the materials connected to them are unsealed. In these papers, Bill Clinton has been referred to as “Doe 36.”

Old flight logs indicating that former Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous “Lolita Express” jet have reemerged, just ahead of the expected release of court records revealing hundreds of names associated with the financier’s sex trafficking ring. The flight logs from two years ago, released during Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial, exposed Clinton and Trump as high-profile passengers who had interacted with the convicted pedophile.

Jeffrey Epstein, convicted in Florida in 2008 for paying young girls for massages and later facing charges of trafficking underage girls for sex, died by suicide in a New York jail in August 2019.

Despite serving only 13 months in jail under a controversial plea deal, his case continues to be scrutinized, with recent court papers linking former President Bill Clinton to the Epstein case. The unsealing of about 150 individuals’ identities is anticipated this week in connection with the ongoing investigation.

