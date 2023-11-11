These Are the Best Times to Drive During Thanksgiving

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Traveling by car for Thanksgiving can be a breeze or a challenge, depending on when you choose to hit the road. Here are some tips on the best times to embark on your Thanksgiving adventure:

1. Early Morning Start (Thanksgiving Day): Consider an early morning departure on Thanksgiving Day itself. Many travelers opt for afternoon or evening travel, so hitting the road when others are still enjoying breakfast can give you a head start and a smoother drive.

2. Wednesday Evening (Before Thanksgiving): If you’re looking to avoid the hustle and bustle of Thanksgiving Day travel, consider leaving on Wednesday evening. Many people prefer a Thanksgiving morning departure, making Wednesday evening a relatively quieter time on the roads.

3. Thanksgiving Night or Friday Morning: For a more relaxed journey, hit the road on Thanksgiving night or early Friday morning. By then, the initial wave of travelers has often subsided, offering a calmer driving experience.

4. Saturday Afternoon or Sunday: Extend your Thanksgiving celebration by leaving on Saturday afternoon or even on Sunday. The weekend after Thanksgiving tends to be less congested as many travelers have reached their destinations, giving you a less crowded route.

5. Plan Around Peak Times: If you must travel during peak times, try to plan your departure when traffic is expected to be lighter. Aim for late evening or early morning to avoid the bulk of travelers on the road.

6. Utilize Traffic Apps: Stay ahead of potential traffic snags by using navigation apps that provide real-time updates on road conditions. These apps can help you choose the least congested routes and avoid unexpected delays.

7. Be Flexible: Flexibility is key during holiday travel. If possible, consider adjusting your travel dates to avoid the peak days and times, ensuring a more enjoyable journey.

As you plan your Thanksgiving road trip, keep these timing tips in mind to make the most of your travel experience.