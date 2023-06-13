What’s Free? | The Amanda Seales Show

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Trump is facing charges of incitement of insurrection for his role in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. The trial is expected to be a high-profile event, and it could have a significant impact on Trump’s political future.

Griner, who is a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was detained by airport security after they found a vape pen containing cannabis oil in her luggage. Griner is facing charges of drug possession, and she could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Franklin, a successful Hollywood producer, and Good, an actress, divorced in 2021 after eight years of marriage. Franklin has opened up about the challenges of divorce, saying that he sometimes cries himself to sleep at night

Gov. Gregory Abbott signed a bill making Texas the largest state to ban transgender health care for minors. The new law, which takes effect immediately, prohibits doctors from providing gender-affirming care to transgender children under the age of 18. The law has been met with widespread criticism from medical professionals and LGBTQ advocates.

If you’re looking for a podcast that is both informative and entertaining, then you should definitely check out Small Doses with Amanda Seales. Seales is a gifted comedian and storyteller, and she always has something interesting to say.

FOLLOW ALONG AS WE COVER:

(03:08) BLACKURATE NEWS: This Hour We’ll Talk About Cracker Barrel Getting Backlash For Supporting Pride.

(07:51) Devon Franklin Says… Sometimes He Cries Himself To Sleep, Since Divorcing Megan Good.

(11:37) Juneteenth Day Is This Monday, June 19th. Here We Are In 2023… Do You Feel Free In America? Why Or Why Not?

(16:17) 60 SECOND HEADLINES! STORY 1: FACING CHARGES UNDER THE ESPIONAGE ACT FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP IS EXPECTED TO APPEAR IN FEDERAL COURT IN MIAMI STORY 2: AT THE 76TH TONY AWARDS J HARRISON GHEE (FROM MUSICAL SOME LIKE IT HOT) AND ALEX NEWELL (IN THE MUSICAL SHUCKED) BECAME THE FIRST NONBINARY ACTORS TO WIN TONY AWARDS! STORY 3: FOX NEWS SENDS TUCKER CARLSON A CEASE AND DESIST LETTER OVER HIS TWITTER SHOW FOR VIOLATING HIS CONTRACT WITH THE NETWORK. STORY 4: REALITY TV STAR, JOSELINE HERNANDEZ GOT ARRESTED FOLLOWING A BRAWL BACKSTAGE AT THE FLOYD MAYWEATHER/JOHN III GOTTI BOXING MATCH.

(18:08) HAPPY BIRTHDAY! Luke James Comedian Tim Allen The Olsen Twins (Mary Kate & Ashley)

(21:00) BLACKURATE NEWS: Florida’s Anti LGBTQ Laws Are Driving Some Families To Flee The State, Because They Feel Unsafe.

(25:13) Why Is Black Twitter Upset With Stephen A. Smith Now?

(30:32) BIG UP, LET DOWN BIG UP – BOOKS & BOOKS… A Bookstore In Miami, Is Giving Out Free Copies Of Books That Have Been Removed From Schools In Miami-Dade County. LET DOWN – All Of The “But Her Emails” Folks… Like Trump And Hillary Are The Same… They’re Not!

(35:28) CALL US ANYTIME AT, 1 855 AMANDA 8 … THATS 1855 262-6328 … HI, YOU’RE ON THE AMANDA SEALES SHOW

(39:13) It Was On This Day Back In 1967, That President Lyndon B. Johnson Nominated Judge Thurgood Marshall To Become The First Black Justice On The Supreme Court.

(42:55) BLACKURATE NEWS: Gov. Abbott Signed A Bill Making Texas The Largest State To Ban Transgender Health Care For Minors.

(47:38) WNBA Star, Brittney Griner Was Ambushed At An Airport.

(49:05) Nicki Minaj Was “Swatted” By A Call To The Police… Someone Accused Her Of Child Abuse.

(53:05) How Black Do You Feel?

(56:40) Today Is June 13th, 2023! Happy Birthday! Luke James Comedian Tim Allen The Olsen Twins (Mary Kate & Ashley)

(58:41) Politicians Say The Darndest Things

(63:55) Coming Up On Tomorrow’s Show

