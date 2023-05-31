Fruit Of The Loom X Southwest Launches Limited Edition Luxury Collection

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Vacations are fun, but the act of traveling can be tedious. Sitting for extended periods of time and battling with layovers is never comfortable, but your attire should be. That’s why Fruit of the Loom and Southwest are collaborating to upgrade your travel experience.

The two brands have joined forces to bring the public the limited edition Getaway Collection, a luxury sweatsuit line perfect for your travels and beyond.

This collaboration comes equipped with the premium Fruit of The Loom Crafted Comfort set and a $350 Southwest Airlines gift card. So while the luxury sweat set is priced at $200, you’ll also receive the financial means to book your next flight. $350 can cover a roundtrip flight to just about anywhere in the country. That’s a deal!

This limited edition collection comes in limited quantities and is available for sale starting today. If you want to add comfort and luxury to your traveling experience, then the Getaway Collection is for you. You can purchase the set exclusively on Fruit.com.

