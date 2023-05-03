Celebrity News

Patrick Mahomes Brother, Jackson Arrested For Aggravated Sexual Battery

Published on May 3, 2023

Jackson Mahomes arrest

Source: Overland Park Detention Center

Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes, has been arrested.

Jackson, who works professionally as a social media influencer, was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery. He also faces a fourth charge of simple battery, KCTV 5 reports.

The alleged event occurred on February 25, 2023 at Aspens Restaurant and Bar Lounge south of Kansas City. Mahomes is accused of assaulting and shoving a waiter by the restaurant’s owner.

A video circulating online shows Mahomes, 22, kissing the 40-year-old owner of 6995 W. 151st Street.

From KCTV 5:

In March, Mahomes’ lawyer provided KCTV5 with a statement denying the claims against Jackson.

“We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson,” it read. “Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context. Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context. We have faith in the process and look forward to a swift resolution of the matter.”

Mahomes was booked at a local courthouse with a $100,000 bond.

An arraignment hearing has been set for Friday, May 5, at 1:30 p.m.

Patrick Mahomes Brother, Jackson Arrested For Aggravated Sexual Battery  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

