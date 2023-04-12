Here Are Some Prom Safety Tips to Share With Your Teen

Prom is an exciting and memorable event for many teenagers, but it’s important to prioritize safety on this special night. Here are some tips to help teens stay safe during prom:
- Plan ahead: Teens should make plans for transportation and accommodation in advance. If they plan to drink alcohol, they should arrange for a designated driver or consider using a ride-sharing service.
- Stay together: Teens should stay with their group of friends throughout the night, especially when traveling to and from the event. It’s also a good idea to set up a meeting place in case anyone gets separated.
- Be aware of surroundings: Teens should be aware of their surroundings and avoid situations or areas that make them feel uncomfortable or unsafe.
- Limit alcohol consumption: Teens should be aware of the risks of underage drinking and avoid consuming excessive amounts of alcohol. If they choose to drink, they should do so responsibly and within the limits of the law.
- Have a charged phone: Teens should make sure their phone is fully charged and have important contact information, such as parents’ phone numbers and emergency services, saved in their contacts.
- Dress appropriately: Prom attire should be comfortable and safe. Avoid wearing shoes that are difficult to walk in or dresses that restrict movement or vision.
-
Prom Rundown: Erica Dixon And Tammy Rivera’s Daughters Nailed Their Prom Looks
-
LiAngelo Ball, Miss Nikki Baby Expecting First Child Together
-
‘Snowfall’ Withdrawal: See The Original Actors That John Singleton Casted
-
Kelly Rowland Rocks A Nude Pantsuit To Perfection
-
LL Cool J Reveals Why He’s Not Invited to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Brunch [WATCH]
-
The Fall Of Franklin: ‘Snowfall’ Finale Told Its Best Life Lesson With Lead Star’s Demise
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Yung Miami Shuts Instagram Down In A Sheer Black Look For ‘Fight Night’