It’s Officially Black Maternal Health Week

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Black Maternal Health Week is an annual event observed in the United States from April 11th to April 17th.

The week focuses on raising awareness about the high maternal mortality rates among black women and the need for improved maternal health care.

Black mothers in the United States are more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than any other racial or ethnic group. They are also more likely to experience complications during pregnancy and childbirth.

Studies have shown that these disparities are not due to individual behavior or health but rather systemic racism and discrimination in the healthcare system.

During Black Maternal Health Week, various organizations, health care providers, and advocates come together to raise awareness, educate the public, and advocate for policies that improve maternal health outcomes for black women.

The week also provides an opportunity for black women to share their stories and experiences.

Events during Black Maternal Health Week may include seminars, workshops, social media campaigns, and community events.

The goal of Black Maternal Health Week is to reduce maternal mortality and morbidity rates among black women by promoting awareness, advocacy, and action.

By addressing these disparities, we can improve maternal health outcomes for black women and ensure that all mothers have access to quality care and support.