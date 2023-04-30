Athletes

Charlotte Native Steph Curry Drops 50 Points in Game 7

Published on April 30, 2023

Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings - Game Seven

Source: Ezra Shaw / Getty

Charlotte native, Steph Curry, made history in today’s game.

The Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings 120-100 in Game 7 on Sunday at Golden 1 Center. Their win is partially thanks to a remarkable 50-point effort by Steph Curry.

Curry made history by becoming the first in NBA history to score 50 or more points in a Game 7.

Of course, social media went crazy over Curry’s performance.

The Warriors have advanced to the Western Conference semifinals and will face the Lakers.

Read the full story here. 

