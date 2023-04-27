$20M Approved for Affordable Housing in Charlotte

Charlotte City Council has approved $20 million to go towards affordable housing projects for low-income individuals.
This funding is expected to create nearly 600 new affordable units. The units will be dispersed among various townhomes and apartment complexes throughout the Charlotte region.
“Certainly, the size of the challenge is quite large but over 600 units is a meaningful way to start chipping away at it,” Director Shawn Heath told WBTV.
These housing developments are slated to be finished by late 2025, and are intended to address resource limitations currently faced by developers.
Although council member Tariq Bokhari dissented, the majority of members approved the proposal as a means of tackling issues related to affordable housing in the city.
