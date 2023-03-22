Wellness Wednesday: Take a Stroll to Boost Your Health

With so much going on, it can be hard to add physical activity to an already busy day. Luckily, adding physical activity doesn’t have to be a challenge.
For this Wellness Wednesday, consider taking a walk to boost your physical and mental health. Walking is an easy and low-impact way to get exercise, and it has numerous benefits such as improving heart health, reducing stress and anxiety, and increasing energy levels.
To make your walk even more enjoyable, try exploring a new route, listening to uplifting music or an audiobook, or bringing a friend along for company.
Whether it’s a quick stroll around the block or a longer hike in nature, taking a walk can be a great way to prioritize your well-being and clear your mind.
