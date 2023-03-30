BBB Warns of Smart TV Scam

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Attention smart TV owners: The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has issued a warning regarding a scam that targets popular streaming devices like Roku and Amazon Fire TV sticks, as well as services like Netflix and YouTube TV.

The scam involves pop-ups that prevent users from logging in to their streaming services and directs them to call a phone number or visit a website to resolve the issue. Once connected, scammers posing as customer service representatives will ask for an activation fee or remote access to the smart TV to fix the problem.

Scammers can also gain control of the smart TV by users clicking on the links provided in the pop-ups.

The BBB advises double-checking fees, avoiding clicking links in pop-ups, and not giving anyone remote control of your device. If you suspect that you have fallen victim to a scam, report it using the BBB Scam Tracker and change your account password immediately.

