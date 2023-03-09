Celebrating Women: Black Women Making an Impact

Wednesday was International Women’s Day. In honor of the special day and Women’s History Month, we honor some of the many Black women making an impact.

Black Women Who Are Changing the World:

Michelle Obama: Michelle Obama is an American lawyer, writer, and former First Lady of the United States. In addition to her work as First Lady, Obama is also a bestselling author. Her memoir, “Becoming,” was released in 2018 and quickly became a bestseller. Throughout her career, Michelle Obama has been a role model for many people around the world, especially young girls and women.

Stacey Abrams: Abrams is a politician, lawyer, and voting rights activist. Formerly, she served in the Georgia House of Representatives from 2007 to 2017. She is also the founder of Fair Fight Action, an organization dedicated to promoting fair elections and voting rights. Abrams has been widely credited with helping to increase Black voter turnout in the state of Georgia.

Kamala Harris: Harris made history in 2020 as the first Black woman to be elected vice president of the United States. Before her election, she served as a senator from California and as the state’s attorney general. Since, Harris has been a vocal advocate for reproductive and immigrant rights. Additionally, she is widely seen as a trailblazer for women and people of color in politics.

Tarana Burke: Burke is a civil rights activist and the founder of the Me Too movement, which has raised awareness about sexual harassment and assault and sparked a global conversation about consent and survivorship. Burke is recognized for her work as a social justice advocate and received numerous awards and honors.

Young Black Women Making an Impact Early: