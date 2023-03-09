Celebrating Women: Black Women Making an Impact

Wednesday was International Women’s Day. In honor of the special day and Women’s History Month, we honor some of the many Black women making an impact.
Black Women Who Are Changing the World:
Michelle Obama: Michelle Obama is an American lawyer, writer, and former First Lady of the United States. In addition to her work as First Lady, Obama is also a bestselling author. Her memoir, “Becoming,” was released in 2018 and quickly became a bestseller. Throughout her career, Michelle Obama has been a role model for many people around the world, especially young girls and women.
Stacey Abrams: Abrams is a politician, lawyer, and voting rights activist. Formerly, she served in the Georgia House of Representatives from 2007 to 2017. She is also the founder of Fair Fight Action, an organization dedicated to promoting fair elections and voting rights. Abrams has been widely credited with helping to increase Black voter turnout in the state of Georgia.
Kamala Harris: Harris made history in 2020 as the first Black woman to be elected vice president of the United States. Before her election, she served as a senator from California and as the state’s attorney general. Since, Harris has been a vocal advocate for reproductive and immigrant rights. Additionally, she is widely seen as a trailblazer for women and people of color in politics.
Tarana Burke: Burke is a civil rights activist and the founder of the Me Too movement, which has raised awareness about sexual harassment and assault and sparked a global conversation about consent and survivorship. Burke is recognized for her work as a social justice advocate and received numerous awards and honors.
Young Black Women Making an Impact Early:
Amanda Gorman: Gorman is a poet and activist who gained national attention for her performance of her poem “The Hill We Climb” at President Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2021. She is also the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history and has been named a National Youth Poet Laureate.
Amariyanna ‘Mari’ Copeny: Also known as Little Miss Flint, Mari is a young African-American activist hailing from Flint, Michigan. She gained recognition for her efforts to raise awareness about the Flint water crisis and her fundraising initiatives to support disadvantaged children both locally and nationwide.
Obviously, these are just a few examples of the many Black women changing the world today through their contributions to society. Their accomplishments serve as an inspiration to us all.
-
Kirk Franklin Says We Need To Bring Back “Real Names” For Children
-
Natalie Nunn Beats The Sonic Rings Out of Tommie Lee In Farce of A Boxing Match, Twitter Reacts
-
Black Female R&B Singers Throughout Time
-
Former BET CEO Debra Lee Talks Affair With Founder Bob Johnson
-
Chris Rock Slams Will Smith & Jada During Netflix Live Show, Twitter Critiques The Slander
-
Cam Newton Dating Comedian, Watch Jazzy: We Have Receipts…
-
Black Male R&B Singers Throughout Time
-
Jonathan McReynolds Talks Giving Up The Single Life And Ongoing ‘Feud’ With KevOnStage